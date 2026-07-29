Red Wings Squeak by Syracuse in Series-Opening Victory

Published on July 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Launching a six-game set at home against the Syracuse Mets (12-15, 50-52), the Rochester Red Wings (15-13, 60-41) took game one of the series with a tight 6-5 win Tuesday night. The Red Wings scored five runs in the bottom of the second to give them an early 5-1 cushion, a lead that they would hang on to for the remainder of the evening. RF Christian Franklin and 2B Cayden Wallace both produced two RBI to boost Rochester for their 60th win of the season.

Syracuse struck first in the opening frame after RF Nick Morabito shot a single to right field, and would immediately go on to steal second base. Shortly after, Morabito tagged up to third on a pop-out and found home plate after a sacrifice fly sent to center field by 2B Ronny Mauricio, putting the Mets up 1-0.

Rochester responded with a five-run second inning that began with a single driven by SS Trey Lipscomb, followed by a line drive to center field off the bat of DH Riley Adams. CF Joey Wiemer joined the party by logging an infield single, setting the bases loaded for the Red Wings. Time was not wasted for the opportunity to be seized as Cayden Wallace smashed an RBI single to left field, allowing Lipscomb to reach home plate and advance Adams and Weimer an additional base.

Following a mound visit, the Red Wings continued their productive half-inning after C Maxwell Romero Jr. grounded into a forceout, allowing Adams to score and Weimer to reach third. A wild pitch right after would allow Weimer to arrive at home plate, and Romero Jr. to reach third. The Red Wings wrapped up their second inning surge with a sequence that began with 3B Phillip Glasser walking. Following a pitching change, Christian Franklin blasted an RBI double to center field, sending Romero and Glasser around the length of the diamond, capping off a five-run half-inning to put Rochester up 5-1.

Syracuse didn't take long to generate a response of their own after SS Zack Short walked, followed by a two-run homer crushed to center field by Nick Morabito. Rochester avoided further damage and got out of the half-inning up two runs at 5-3.

The Red Wings jumped on Mets pitching in the home half of the sixth, with one out in the inning, Lipscomb hammered a single up the middle at 108.9 MPH, although Adams said whatever you can do, I can do better, and hit one up the middle himself, but at 110.2 MPH past a lunging Syracuse shortstop, placing two runners on for Wiemer, who walked to load the bases with one out, but the Red Wings would only bring home one run on a bases loaded walk to Cayden Wallace, making it 6-3 Wings.

The Mets clapped right back in their half of the seventh, bringing home two runs courtesy of a two-run home run to left field by SS Ronny Mauricio, cutting the Red Wings' lead to 6-5.

Syracuse would threaten again in the ninth by putting a runner on base with two outs, but they couldn't capitalize as RHP Justin Lawrence shut the door, registering his first save as a Red Wing as well as solidifying a 6-5 Red Wing win.

Southpaw Jackson Kent opened the series Tuesday evening. In 5.1 innings of work, Kent allowed three runs on six hits while walking two and striking out four batters. RHP Zak Kent replaced Jackson Kent in the sixth. In his 19th appearance as a Red Wing, Kent allowed one run on no hits and struck out one batter in 1.0 inning. LHP Alex Young came in to pitch in the seventh. In 0.2 of an inning, Young allowed a home run and threw eight strikes on ten pitches thrown. RHP Jack Sinclair replaced Young to begin the eighth. Sinclair put in 1.0 inning of work and logged two strikeouts while not giving up any offensive production from Syracuse. Justin Lawrence stepped up to seal game one and log a save in the ninth, and gave up one walk before ensuring win number 60 for Rochester.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game is RF Christian Franklin, who logged his 18th multi-hit game of the season. He finished the contest 2-for-4, with the highlight being a two-run double that was smacked hard off the center field fence. The former Arkansas Razorback is now one RBI away from 200 in his professional career.

Rochester will look to make it three in a row on Wednesday morning, when they send LHP Zack Penrod out to the mound. Opposing him for the Mets will be RHP Jack Wenninger. First pitch is slated for 11:05 a.m.







International League Stories from July 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.