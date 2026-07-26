Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 26 at Buffalo

Published on July 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (13-13, 58-41) vs. Buffalo Bisons (14-12, 49-52)

Sunday, July 26, 2026 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Andry Lara (2-6, 5.90) vs. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (1-1, 6.55)

SATURDAY SCARIES: After a late rally fell short Friday, the Rochester Red Wings dropped their second-straight contest to the Buffalo Bisons Saturday night, 3-1...making his Triple-A debut, LF LEANDRO PINEDA picked up two hits and scored a run, the only multi-hit performance by a Red Wing in the contest...on the mound, RHP LUIS PERALES allowed two earned runs over 5.0 full innings of work...the two teams will meet one final time in the series finale this afternoon, as the Red Wings look to split the six-game set three games apiece...RHP ANDRY LARA will take the mound against Bisons RHP Simeon Woods Richardson for the second time this week.

ANDRY & AWAY: RHP ANDRY LARA will take the mound for Rochester in the final game of the series, his 10th road start and 19th overall (20th app.) of 2026...his last time out, he gave up three earned in 3.1 innings of work in the first game of this six-game set in Buffalo...the righty out of Coro, Venezuela, has a 3.80 ERA in 45 innings of work on the road this season, sixth best among Triple-A pitchers (Min. 40 IP)... Lara is seven strikeouts shy of 100 as a Red Wing.

FULL HOUSE: 3B BRADY HOUSE notched a double and an RBI in last night's defeat...this is his 11th double of the season with Rochester, and 18th of the season with both Rochester and Washington...the infielder extended his on-base streak to 11 consecutive games dating back to 7/10 vs WOR...through the month of July, the Georgia native is leads all Red Wings in total bases (47) and triples (3), T-1st in homers (4), second in total hits (24) and doubles (5), and third in RBI (14).

HIT THE GROUND RUNNING: LF LEANDRO PINEDA enjoyed a strong Rochester debut, going 2-for-3 while scoring the Red Wings' first run in the sixth inning...he opened the season with Double-A Harrisburg, slashing .237/.326/.360 with three home runs, four triples, 12 doubles, 23 RBI, 28 walks, and 32 runs scored...between Harrisburg and Rochester, Pineda is batting .308 (4-for-13) in July with a home run... Pineda is the 60th player to suit up for the Red Wings this season.

JUST IN: LAWRENCE: RHP JUSTIN LAWRENCE tossed a scoreless inning in his Red Wings debut last night, striking out two on just 13 pitches...he is the 61st player to take the field for the Red Wings this season...in six games with Washington, he was 1-for-1 in saves with a 5.06 ERA (3 ER/ 5.1 IP), and five strikeouts... Earned the save in his Nationals debut on 6/27 at Baltimore (1.0 IP, H, BB) and became the first National to record a save in his team debut since Sean Doolittle on July 18, 2017 at LAA.

RED WINGS REWIND...1989: On this day in 1989, the Red Wings Hall of Fame was established to recognize individuals who made unique contributions to the history of professional baseball in Rochester, whether it be on or off the field...the inaugural Hall of Fame class included JOE ALTOBELLI, RIP COLLINS, ESTEL CRABTREE, RUSS DERRY, LUKE EASTER, BOBBY GRICH, MORRIE SILVER, BILLY SOUTHWORTH, and SPECS TOPORCER ...currently, the Hall of Fame consists of 111 total members, with DANNY CLYBURN and LEO GÓMEZ to be inducted as the 110th and 111th members in August 2026.







International League Stories from July 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.