Bees Snap Storm Chasers' Win Streak

Published on July 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH - The Salt Lake Bees (10-16/49-51) snapped the Omaha Storm Chasers' (14-12/47-53) 8-game winning streak, beating Omaha 8-4 Saturday night. Gavin Cross went 2-for-4 with a home run, extending his career-best hitting streak to 17-straight games, while Brett Squires also hit a home run, but it wasn't enough for Omaha to keep the winning streak alive.

Storm Chasers starter Mitch Spence opened with a 1-2-3 1st inning, then Abraham Toro plated Matthew Lugo on a sacrifice fly in the top of the 2nd inning to give Omaha a 1-0 lead.

The Bees responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the 2nd inning on an RBI double off Spence to tie the game 1-1.

Spence came back with a scoreless 3rd inning, but gave up the lead on a two-out fielding error in the bottom of the 4th inning to give Salt Lake a 2-1 advantage.

The Bees failed to score on Spence in the 5th inning, and in the top of the 6th inning, Gavin Cross hit a leadoff home run to tie the game 2-2, his 4th straight game with a home run.

The Storm Chasers turned to Easton McGee (1-1) to begin the bottom of the 6th inning, but he allowed a leadoff triple and sacrifice fly to give the Bees a 3-2 lead.

McGee returned for the 7th inning, but with 2 outs, surrendered an RBI single and back-to-back home runs the first of which a 2-run home run, to extend Salt Lake's advantage to 7-2.

Brett Squires hit a 2-run home run in the top of the 8th inning, but Scott Barlow gave up a leadoff home run in the bottom half to push the Bees' lead to 8-4.

Omaha went down 1-2-3 in the top of the 9th inning, sealing the 4-run loss.

The Storm Chasers will return for the series finale against Salt Lake on Sunday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 P.M. CT and Omaha has Henry Williams scheduled to start.







International League Stories from July 25, 2026

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