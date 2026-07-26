SWB Game Notes - July 25, 2026

Published on July 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Syracuse Mets (11-13, 49-50) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (15-8, 52-45)

July 25, 2026 | Game 98 | Home Game 47 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Robert Stock (0-0, 2.25) vs RH Alexander Cornielle (1-1, 3.18)

Stock (7/19 vs BUF): 4.0 IP, 3 H,12 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 3 SO, 50 P (32 S) [Bisons, 7-3]

Cornielle (7/19 vs WOR): 3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO, 74 P (41 S) [RailRiders, 5-4]

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (July 23, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 8-1 to the Syracuse Mets Friday night at PNC Field. Syracuse scored early and often to tie the series at two wins apiece.

Syracuse plated the first runs of the game thanks to a two-run shot from Ronny Mauricio in the first inning.

The RailRiders chipped at the lead, halving it in the second. Yanquiel Fernández led off with a walk and moved to third on Oswaldo Cabrera's single. Fernández scored on a Tyler Hardman groundout for a 2-1 score.

The Mets increased their advantage in the fifth. Ji Hwan Bae rocked an RBI single and two-runs off the bat of Ryan Clifford made it 5-1.

Syracuse added three more in the next frame. With four singles and a catcher's interference, the visitors took an 8-1 advantage.

Adam Kloffenstein (L, 2-7) took the loss after four innings of two-run ball. Fellow starter Jonah Tong worked four and two thirds, allowing one run while striking out nine. The Mets bullpen combined for 4.1 quiet frames to seal the victory.

NEWS AND NOTES

EVERYBODY MAKES MISTAKES - J.C. Escarra was charged with a catcher's interference on back-to-back nights against Nick Morabito, marking his second and third errors of the season. The RailRiders have accumulated 91 errors which is tied for second most in Triple-A. The Mets are in the top of the pack as well with 78 miscues.

MESSINGER DOESN'T MISS - Zach Messinger has impressed lately out of the bullpen in all different spots for Manager Shelley Duncan. Messinger has dropped his ERA to 2.94 in 26 appearances through 49.0 innings of work. He has The 26-year-old has been back and forth between starter and reliever after being drafted by NYY in the 13th round back in 2021, but has only worked out of the bullpen this summer.

ATOP THE LEAGUE - SWB is tied for second in the International League alongside Indianapolis. They are two games behind the leading Durham Bulls.

CASTRO'S COMMAND- Reliever Kervin Castro was recently called up to New York as the "27th Man" as a part of their doubleheader on July 22. He entered the game with the bases loaded and two outs and struck out a pair of batters to strand the runner. With the Yankees, he holds a 3.38 ERA in two appearances with no walks and four strikeouts. With Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the righty holds a 2.05 ERA in 20 outings with just six walks while striking out 27. Castro has two wins and three saves proving why he is on the 40-man roster. Last season, Castro held a 1.53 earned run average in 35 appearances out of the bullpen for SWB.

ALEXANDER IS AVAILABLE - Alexander Cornielle will make his seventh Triple-A start of the season after joining the team mid-June. The righty pitched three and a third innings this past weekend in his start against Worcester, allowing just one run on a pair of hits. Cornielle was signed as a minor league free agent on December 17 and began the season on the Injured List. He pitched on a rehab assignment before being activated on June 11 and optioned to Double-A for one appearance.

ONE IS A LONELY NUMBER - The RailRiders have only hit one home run in the first four games of this series. Ernesto Martínez Jr. had a solo shot in the opener on Tuesday but since then SWB has not left the yard. This is odd for them after hitting five in the two-game set against Worcester last week. The team has totaled 138 long balls, which is third most in the International League.

GEORGE'S GAME - George Lombard Jr. has been stellar for the RailRiders since his return off the Injured List. He has hit .500 in six games back and has continued his hit-streak. The Yankees #1 prospect began his now 14-game hit streak back on June 12 but paused due to a stint on the Injured List. In that time, the righty has had 22 hits, including ten doubles and three home runs. He is also amidst a 22-game on-base streak that dates back to May 29. Throughout that, he has had 27 hits, 16 walks, and was hit by a pitch twice.

WATSON'S WORKING - Danny Watson impressed out of the bullpen last night, keeping the Mets off the board through an inning and a third of work. He lowered his season ERA to 4.35 with three wins and two saves. The righty has recorded 46 strikeouts compared to just 17 walks. The 25-year-old is a homegrown talent, being drafted in the 15th round of 2021 by New York out of Virginia Commonwealth University.







International League Stories from July 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.