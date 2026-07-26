Korey Lee, the Birthday Boy, Delivers Game-Winner in the 10th

Published on July 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights had to overcome some adversity on Saturday evening at Truist Field in their 7-6, extra-inning victory over the Norfolk Tides. Charlotte's three-run lead slipped away in the bottom of the ninth yet the team rallied as a group and topped Norfolk in the following frame.

The game-winning hit came from Knights catcher Korey Lee, who just so happened to be celebrating his birthday. Lee stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and the Knights trailing 6-5. The former first-round draft pick looped a single into right field that plated both Mario Camilletti and Riley Unroe. The hit capped a 2-for-5 night at the plate for Lee that also included a double.

Shane Murphy took the mound at the beginning of the game and pitched five strong innings for the home team. Norfolk hit a pair of solo Home Runs off the lefty, but Murphy left with a 4-2 lead thanks to Charlotte's offensive outburst in the fifth.

Andy Weber drew a bases loaded walk and Jason Matthews followed with a two-run single. Austin Hays plated the next two runs for Charlotte with a fielder's choice and a sacrifice fly.

The Tides hung around and broke through in the ninth. After the game was tied up, Garrett Schoenle came in and swung the momentum back to the Knights. Schoenle escaped the ninth and limited the Tides to an unearned run in the tenth.

Charlotte used a bunt single, a sacrifice bunt, and a walk to load the bases ahead of Lee. The well executed plate appearances helped improve the Knights' extra-inning record to 8-2 on the season.

The series wraps up on Sunday afternoon at 1:05pm ET. Charlotte has already clinched the series victory; however, the Knights are looking to win for the fifth time in six games ahead of their upcoming road trip.







International League Stories from July 25, 2026

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