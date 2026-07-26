'Pigs Blanked by Indianapolis

Published on July 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Indianapolis, Indiana - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (12-14, 47-54) were shutout by the Indianapolis Indians (17-9, 48-53) 9-0 on Saturday night at Victory Field.

Indy had their bats flexing early and often as Jhostynxon Garcia smashed a three-run homer in the first inning and Enmanuel Valdez belted a solo shot in the third.

An RBI fielder's choice from Garcia in the fifth was followed by a two-run double from Derek Berg, chasing 'Pigs starter Alan Rangel (L, 3-5) after 4.2 innings. Rangel was charged with all seven runs allowed up until that point.

Indy continued to pour it on after Rangel's exit as Valdez picked up his second and third RBI of the night with a two-run single in the sixth to make it 9-0.

Antwone Kelly (5-5) spun five no-hit innings in relief for the win for Indy, allowing just two walks and a hit batter.

The 'Pigs and Indians wrap up their series on Sunday, July 26th at 1:35 p.m. at Victory Field. Andrew Painter gets the ball for the 'Pigs while Indy turns to Connor Wietgrefe.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from July 25, 2026

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