Chuck King Goes Career-Long Eight Innings as 'Pigs Stymie Indy

Published on July 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Indianapolis, Indiana - Chuck King spun an absolute gem as he worked a career-high eight frames to lead the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (11-13, 46-53) to a 3-1 victory over the Indianapolis Indians (16-8, 47-52 on Thursday night at Victory Field, snapping a five-game losing streak.

King actually stumbled out of the gate, allowing a pair of singles to start the bottom of the first inning. With runners at first and third, Indy pulled off a double steal with Termarr Johnson sliding across home plate with the game's first run. King settled in though, ultimately stranding a runner at first base.

King started to string together zeroes in short order after, but was matched pitch-for-pitch by Jose Urquidy who kept the 'Pigs out of the hit column for the first five frames. They finally collected their first hit in the sixth when Paul McIntosh doubled to start the frame. They then broke the shutout bid on the next pitch as Christian Cairo doubled McIntosh home to tie the game. After a bunt moved Cairo to third, he scored the go-ahead run on a Felix Reyes groundout. An insurance run came home later in the inning after Tommy Pham walked and then scored on a Keaton Anthony double.

King was sailing by the time the 'Pigs got on the board, having retired 14 in a row from the third thru the seventh. Although he allowed a single to begin the eighth, King retired the last three hitters he faced to end his day.

In all, King (W, 7-4) went a career-best eight innings, allowing just one run on five hits and no walks, striking out five. Grant Holman (S, 1) took the baton from King and fired a perfect ninth for the save.

Urquidy (L, 5-4) took the loss for Indy, allowing three runs over seven frames.

The 'Pigs and Indians continue their series on Friday, July 24th at 7:05 p.m. at Victory Field. Drake Fellows gets the ball for the 'Pigs against Noah Murdock for Indianapolis.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from July 23, 2026

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