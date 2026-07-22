'Pigs Boxed out by Indy in Pitcher's Duel for a Second Straight Game

Published on July 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Indianapolis, Indiana - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (10-13, 45-53) suffered their second straight defeat Indianapolis Indians (16-7, 47-51), falling by a final of 2-1 for the second straight game on Wednesday afternoon at Victory Field.

Otto Kemp started the scoring in the ballgame when he slugged his 12th homer of the year in the fourth inning, staking the 'Pigs to a 1-0 lead.

Indy tied the game with an Enmanuel Valdez RBI single in the sixth before taking the lead in the eighth on an RBI knock from Ronny Simon.

The 'Pigs threatened in the ninth, drawing a pair of walks, by a line drive was snared on a diving play at first base to end the game.

Brandon Bidois (4-2) pitched the eighth and ninth in scoreless fashion to earn the win for Indy while Kyle Backhus (L, 0-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs after he allowed the go-ahead in the eighth on three hits.

Although he didn't factor into the decision, Kolby Allard pitched well for the 'Pigs, allowing just one run over six frames, striking out six.

The 'Pigs and Indians continue their series on Thursday, July 23rd at 7:05 p.m. at Victory Field. Chuck King gets the ball for the 'Pigs against Jose Urquidy for Indianapolis.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from July 22, 2026

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