Dylan Moore and Felix Reyes Go Deep as 'Pigs Top Indy for Second Straight Night

Published on July 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Indianapolis, Indiana - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (12-13, 47-53) toppled the Indianapolis Indians (16-9, 47-53) by a final of 6-3 for their second straight win on Friday night at Victory Field.

Indy got on the board first thanks to a Mitch Jebb solo homer in the second, but the 'Pigs punched right back as Felix Reyes went deep for a two-run shot in the third before Otto Kemp added another run on a groundout to make it 3-1.

An RBI groundout for Endy Rodriguez got Indy back to within a run in the last of the third, but a pair of sacrifice flies for the 'Pigs from Kemp and Dylan Moore made it a three-run game in the fifth.

A Jebb RBI single in the sixth got Indy back to within two, but Moore put the game to rest with a solo homer in the eighth.

Drake Fellows (W, 2-1) stymied his old team, allowing just three runs over six innings to earn the win for the 'Pigs. Kirby Snead (S, 1) pitched the final three frames in shutout fashion to earn the save, striking out four. For the second straight game, 'Pigs pitching did not issue a walk.

Hunter Barco (L, 6-3) took the loss for Indy, allowing three runs in 2.2 innings.

The 'Pigs and Indians continue their series on Saturday, July 25th at 7:05 p.m. at Victory Field. Alan Rangel gets the ball for the 'Pigs while Indy has yet to announce a starter.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from July 24, 2026

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