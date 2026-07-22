Andrew Painter Punches out Eight But 'Pigs Edged out by Indianapolis
Published on July 21, 2026 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Indianapolis, Indiana - Andrew Painter racked up eight strikeouts over five innings of work, but the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (10-12, 45-52) dropped their series opener, 2-1, to the Indianapolis Indians (15-7, 46-51) on Tuesday night at Victory Field.
The 'Pigs broke the ice in the fourth, capitalizing on a two-out error. Otto Kemp singled to start the rally before Carter Kieboom reached on an error to extend the frame. Paul McIntosh then came through with his second hit of the game to score Kemp, giving the 'Pigs a 1-0 lead.
Painter finally faltered in the fifth after four scoreless frames. A double and single started the inning, putting runners at the corners. After a pop-up, Ronny Simon tied the game with a base hit before Enmanuel Valdez gave Indianapolis the lead with a sacrifice fly.
Kemp nearly tied the game in the eighth with a base hit, but pinch runner Liover Peguero was thrown out at the plate.
One final gasp in the ninth for the 'Pigs slipped away, as they put runners on the corners to start the frame, but a line drive double play stalled their momentum before they ultimately stranded the bases loaded to end the game.
Connor Wietgrefe (W, 3-2) got the win for the Indians, allowing just an unearned run in 5.2 innings, with Beau Burrows (S, 7) dancing through danger in the ninth for the save.
Despite punching out eight, Andrew Painter (L, 0-2) was saddled with the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing just two runs on seven hits and a walk.
The 'Pigs and Indians continue their series on Wednesday, July 22nd at 1:35 p.m. at Victory Field. Kolby Allard gets the ball for the 'Pigs against Noah Davis for Indianapolis.
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The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
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