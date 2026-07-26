I-Cubs Swept in Doubleheader at Gwinnett

Published on July 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - The Iowa Cubs (42-55) were swept in a doubleheader by scores of 8-0 and 5-3 by the Gwinnett Stripers (51-47) today at Gwinnett Field.

In game one, Gwinnett scored five runs in the second inning and three more in the sixth to take the 8-0 win. It marked the fourth time the I-Cubs have been shut out this season.

In game two, the Stripers took a 4-0 lead in the first frame, but Iowa scored three in the third on a single from Brett Bateman, Casey Opitz scoring on a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly on BJ Murray.

Gwinnett added a run in the fifth to secure the 5-3 win.

Iowa will play at Gwinnett on Sunday for the finale of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 12:05 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from July 25, 2026

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