The Light Park Comes to Gwinnett Field for 2026 Holiday Season

Published on July 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Light Park, operator of the largest drive-thru holiday light shows in Texas, is bringing an all-new walk-thru holiday experience to Gwinnett Field this holiday season. Opening November 13, guests will step into a world of millions of dazzling lights, immersive activities, games, train rides, and more.

The Stripers' Christmas in July game on Friday, July 25, will feature DJ Polar Ice, the DJ of the North Pole and the face of The Light Park, who will make a special in-stadium appearance. To celebrate, fans get an exclusive 48-hour window to grab tickets at the lowest price of the season, with no blackout dates. After the 48 hours, tickets won't be available again until the full season goes on sale October 1, making this the only chance to lock in $10 tickets before the holidays. Tickets are available at thelightpark.com/christsmas-in-july from 8:00 a.m. July 25 through 11:59 p.m. July 27.

"We're thrilled about the partnership with the Stripers, and about bringing this unique holiday experience to life together," said Matt Thompson, VP of Operations for The Light Park. "Every Walk Thru show we've opened has become a family tradition, and that's exactly what we're hoping to build at Gwinnett Field. We can't wait to show the Lawrenceville community how we celebrate the holidays."

About the Light Park: The Light Park operates the largest drive-thru holiday light shows in Texas, with eight locations across the state, along with nine immersive walk-through holiday experiences at ballparks across the country. The show at Gwinnett Field marks the brand's first experience in Georgia. Learn more at thelightpark.com. For media information, please contact Ellen Prinzi (ellen@thelightpark.com).

About the Gwinnett Stripers: The Stripers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, playing their 17th season at Gwinnett Field in Lawrenceville, Georgia. For tickets, team information, merchandise, and more, visit GoStripers.com. Follow the Stripers on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok at GoStripers.







International League Stories from July 25, 2026

The Light Park Comes to Gwinnett Field for 2026 Holiday Season - Gwinnett Stripers

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