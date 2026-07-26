Knights Edge Tides in Extra-Innings Thriller
Published on July 25, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
Charlotte, NC - The Charlotte Knights claimed a dramatic 7-6 victory over the Norfolk Tides in ten innings at Truist Field on July 25, 2026.
The Tides appeared poised for a comeback in the 9th inning, trailing by three runs, but rallied to score three times to force extra innings. Fernando Peguero ignited the 9th-inning charge with an RBI double, followed by a wild pitch from Tyler Davis that allowed Jud Fabian to score, and an RBI single by Enrique Bradfield Jr. that tied the game. In the top of the 10th, Norfolk took a brief 6-5 lead when Bradfield Jr. drove in Ryan Noda with an RBI single. However, Charlotte responded in the bottom of the frame; after tying the game on a sacrifice bunt by Everson Pereira, the Knights secured the win when Korey Lee hit a walk-off single to score Mario Camilletti.
Charlotte's victory was supported by a productive 5th inning, where they scored four runs on hits by Lee, Andy Weber, and Jason Matthews. Norfolk's offense featured home runs from Ryan Noda and Fernando Peguero, and the team combined for 12 hits, but ultimately could not hold off the Knights in the final frame.
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