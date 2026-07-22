Tides Comeback Falls Short in Charlotte
Published on July 21, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Norfolk Tides (7-13 | 35-60) fell to the Charlotte Knights (9-13 | 51-46), 7-6, on Tuesday night at Truist Field. It came down to the wire, with the Tides scoring three runs in the final two innings. With the bases load and two outs in the ninth, Norfolk could not get the tying run across.
Heston Kjerstad led the Tides offense with three RBI, going 2-for-5 on the night. He knocked in the first run of the ninth inning to help keep the Tides hopes alive. Creed Willems and Jose Barrero also had two hits, marking six of eight hits on Norfolk's night from three players.
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