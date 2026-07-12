Sunday's Game vs. Syracuse Canceled

Published on July 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







Today's game between the Syracuse Mets and Norfolk Tides has been cancelled due to unplayable field conditions, due to a significant amount of rain overnight and continued wet field conditions today. The game will not be made up.

Fans who pre-purchased Bluey and Bingo will have the opportunity to take their photo as scheduled.

Fans may exchange their July 12 individual game ticket(s) at the Harbor Park box office for a ticket equal or lesser value for any remaining 2026 regular season home game. Fans holding tickets for July 12 game who wish to attend any remaining 2026 regular season home game, will need to exchange their ticket(s) and obtain a new ticket at the Harbor Park Box Office. Since we cannot guarantee the same seats will be open for a future game, fans must choose their new seat(s) when they exchange their July 12 ticket(s).

Fans who paid for parking with the City of Norfolk will receive a refund to the credit card used when purchasing parking.

Ticket Information

Individual game tickets are currently available online. Fans can purchase 2026 ticketing plans, including season tickets by reaching 757-622-2222. Fans should follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com for the most up-to-date information. Single game tickets start as low as $17. The Tides also offer special discounts to students through high school, active military with ID and senior citizens (60 & over). These special discounts are available in Reserved sections and can be purchased for $15 in advance. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge.







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