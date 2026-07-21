Tuesday's Series Opener Postponed Between Jumbo Shrimp and Red Sox

Published on July 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - Tuesday's game between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and the Worcester Red Sox has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The contest will be made up Wednesday as part of a doubleheader with first pitch of game one set for 4:05 p.m. Game two will commence approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven innings in length.

Coverage of Wednesday's doubleheader begins at 3:50 p.m. ET on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from July 21, 2026

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