Tuesday's Series Opener Postponed Between Jumbo Shrimp and Red Sox
Published on July 21, 2026 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - Tuesday's game between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and the Worcester Red Sox has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The contest will be made up Wednesday as part of a doubleheader with first pitch of game one set for 4:05 p.m. Game two will commence approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven innings in length.
Coverage of Wednesday's doubleheader begins at 3:50 p.m. ET on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.
Check out the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Statistics
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