SWB Game Notes - July 21, 2026

Published on July 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Syracuse Mets (9-11, 47-48) vs Vejigantes de Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (13-6, 50-43)

July 21, 2026 | Game 94 | Home Game 43 | PNC Field | First Pitch 7:05 P.M.

#4 RH Jack Wenninger (4-5, 3.50) vs #3 RH Elmer Rodríguez (5-3, 2.85)

Wenninger (7/10 @ NOR): 4.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 4 SO, 83 P (50 S) [Mets, 3-2]

Rodríguez (7/10 @ BUF): 5.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 HB, 2 BB, 6 SO, 85 P (54 S) [RailRiders, 9-1]

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (July 19, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders walked off the Worcester Red Sox 5-4 Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. Down three runs in the eighth, Worcester tied the game, but J.C. Escarra's solo homer in the bottom of the ninth secured the win for the Baby Bombers.

The WooSox took an early lead in the top of the first against RailRiders starter Alexander Cornielle. After a pair of base hits, Nate Eaton crossed home on a wild pitch for an early 1-0 edge.

The RailRiders answered in the bottom of the second on an Oswaldo Cabrera solo blast to right; his tenth homer of the year tied the game at one. After four scoreless frames, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre homered in the bottom of the sixth to take a two-run lead. Yankees #6 Prospect Spencer Jones doubled to lead off before Marco Luciano blasted a sweeper 412 feet over the center field wall for a 3-1 advantage. In the bottom of the seventh, SWB extended the lead. Yankees #1 Prospect George Lombard Jr. doubled with two outs and scored on an Escarra double to pull ahead three runs.

Worcester tied the contest in the top of the eighth. Eaton and Jason Delay singled home a pair of runs, and Brett Harris doubled to level the game at four. With two outs in the top of the ninth, the Red Sox put the go-ahead run on third, but Yovanny Cruz struck out Sogard to finish the frame clean heading into the home half of the inning.

The RailRiders called game in the bottom of the ninth. With one out and no one on, Escarra launched a slider over the right field wall for the victory. Cornielle tossed 3.1 innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out three. Yovanny Cruz (7-3) pitched 1.0 frames, striking out three in the win. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre used eight pitchers to strike out 13 batters and held Worcester to one run until the eighth. Sam McWilliams (1-1) was charged with the loss.

NEWS AND NOTES

THE BATS ARE ALIVE IN JULY- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has hit .312 as a team in the month of July. Through a dozen contests, they have 25 doubles and 28 home runs. The RailRiders have the best batting average and most homers in the entirety of Triple-A. In June, the team was middle of the pack, hitting .256 in 26 games.

WALK-OFF WONDER- The RailRiders have now recorded three walk-off home runs this season after J.C. Escarra did so on Sunday in the bottom of the ninth. Ali Sanchez was the first to do so and Jonathan Ornelas launched a grand slam to win a game as well.

ELMER'S ENERGY - Yankees #3 prospect Elmer Rodríguez has been up and down with the Yankees this season after joining the team as the "27th Man" for their split doubleheader on Sunday. However, he did not pitch. Elmer earned his first big-league call up on April 29. He has pitched four times with New York, most recently his last start on June 21 versus Cincinnati. Rodríguez took the loss allowing three runs in four innings. Along with a home run, he allowed a pair of walks while striking out four. The number #73 overall prospect in Minor League Baseball has pitched well in Triple-A for a 2.85 earned run average. In thirteen starts, the right-hander has gone 66.1 innings with 67 strikeouts. Rodríguez was picked up in a trade with Boston for C Carlos Narváez in 2024.

SUPER STREAK- The RailRiders have now had two players this season who have recorded 10-game hitting streaks. Oswaldo Cabrera was the first to do it earlier this June. After a hit in both games last week, George Lombard Jr. joins him as the only other player to do so. The Yankees #1 prospect began his now 11-game hit streak back on June 12 but paused due to a stint on the Injured List. In that time, the righty has had 16 hits, including seven doubles and three home runs. He is also amidst a 19-game on-base streak that dates back to May 29. Throughout that, he has had 19 hits, 14 walks, and was hit by a pitch twice.

BRAD'S BEEN BOMB - Reliever Bradley Hanner has been added to the Yankees 40-man roster on Saturday after betting on himself and taking his July 15 opt out. Because of this, New York had 72 hours to add him to the 40-man or grant his release. Hanner has had a successful season out of the bullpen for the RailRiders. He is amidst a 12.2 consecutive scoreless streak. Hanner has only allowed 17 walks to 53 strikeouts in 41.2 frames. Hanner has the lowest bullpen ERA on the team with a 1.94. The 27-year-old was originally drafted by Minnesota in the 21st round in 2019 but signed as a free agent with New York on December 16.

CLOSE ENCOUNTERS- The RailRiders are 19-13 in one run games after coming out on the winning side twice against Worcester. Opposingly, Syracuse holds a 16-12 record in close encounters.







International League Stories from July 21, 2026

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