Bats Woes Continue with 5-1 Loss

Published on July 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats' losing streak reached a season-long six games with a 5-1 defeat to the Toledo Mud Hens in the opener of a six-game series on Tuesday night.

Toledo jumped on Bats starter Brandon Leibrandt early, as Max Clark connected on the second pitch from Leibrandt for a leadoff home run to open the scoring. Later in the inning, a Corey Julks sacrifice fly doubled the Mud Hens' advantage to 2-0 in the opening frame.

Leibrandt pitched two innings, giving way to Zach McCambley in the third. McCambley navigated through trouble, allowing four hits but striking out four over two scoreless innings.

The Bats finally broke through in the fifth. Michael Toglia led off with his 20th double of the season on a deep fly ball to right-center. Michael Chavis then reached on an infield single, with the throw from Toledo shortstop Gage Workman going into the Bats dugout for an error, allowing Toglia to score. But the Bats left Chavis on second, as a ground out and a pair of strikeouts kept Toledo in front.

Louisville's offense couldn't bring in the tying run from there. They put runners on base in the seventh and eighth, but couldn't move them past first base.

Toledo pulled away in the bottom of the eighth against Trevor Kuncl, scoring three two-out runs to take a decisive 5-1 lead.

The loss drops the Bats to 46-47, their first time under .500 for the season since they were 5-6 on April 8.

Next Games: Wednesday, July 22, 7:05 p.m. E.T. at Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Jose Franco (4-4, 4.68) vs. Mud Hens RHP Carl Edwards Jr. (4-6, 6.44)







International League Stories from July 21, 2026

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