Iowa Takes Game One in Gwinnett
Published on July 21, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - The Iowa Cubs (42-52) took game one of the series by a 7-4 score over the Gwinnett Stripers (48-47) tonight at Gwinnett Field.
It marked the first time the two clubs have met.
Iowa took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Owen Miller singled home a run, but the lead was shirt lived with Gwinnett taking a 2-1 lead in the bottom half of the frame. Gwinnett added another run in the second, but Iowa cut the lead to 3-2 in the third on an Owen Ayers walk.
In the fourth, the I-Cubs took a 4-3 lead on a run-scoring double from Ben Cowles and an RBI single from Moises Ballesteros.
The Stripers tied the game at 4-4 in the fifth, but Iowa took a 7-4 lead in the sixth frame on a two-run double from Miller and another walk from Ayers.
Iowa will play at Gwinnett on Wednesday for the second of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 5:35 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
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