Saints Five-Game Win Streak Halted in 13-2 Loss to Clippers

Published on July 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints have historically played well against the Louisville Bats, whom they just swept in a four-game series. The Columbus Clippers are on the opposite end of that spectrum. The Saints gave up four home runs and had their five-game win streak snapped in a 13-2 loss on Tuesday night at CHS Field in front of 7,036.

Two batters into the game and the Clippers took a 2-0 lead. Cooper Ingle led off with a single to right-center and that was followed by a two-run homer to right by Angel Genao, his eighth of the season.

With two outs and nobody on in the second, the Clippers duplicated the first inning. Kody Huff singled to left and Milan Tolentino followed with a two-run homer to right, his 12th of the season, doubling the lead to 4-0.

For the third consecutive inning the Clippers put up a two spot. With one out Ralphy Velazquez was hit by a pitch. With two outs Alfonsin Rosario doubled to right-center putting runners at second and third. George Valera knocked them both in with a two-run single to left-center stretching the lead to 6-0.

Noah Cardenas got one back in the bottom of the inning with a solo homer to left, his eighth of the season, making it 6-1.

Major League rehabber Cole Sands pitched a shutout fourth inning. After giving up a leadoff single he got a foul out and two fly outs.

Marco Raya, also on Major League rehab, wasn't as fortunate. Bo Naylor led off with a single to center. With one out George Valera walked and that was followed by a three-run homer to left by Huff, his 13th of the season, putting the Clippers up 9-1. Raya went 0.2 inning allowing three runs on two hits while walking two and striking out one.

Back-to-back walks to start the seventh by C.J. Culpepper put runners at first and second for the Clippers. With one out Genao singled to right driving in a run making it 10-1.

After using seven pitchers, the Saints trotted out catcher David Bañuelos to pitch the ninth. He gave up a three-run homer to Juan Brito, his ninth of the season, to improve the Clippers lead to 13-1.

Orlando Arcia hit a solo homer in the ninth, his 12th of the season, making it 13-2.

The same two teams meet in game two of a six-game series on Wednesday afternoon at CHS Field at 1:07 p.m. The Saints send LHP Aaron Rozek (2-1, 3.34) to the mound against Clippers RHP Rorik Maltrud (3-0, 3.73). The game can be seen on the CW Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MiLB.com, and the Bally Sports Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM, all presented by Northland Ford Dealers.







International League Stories from July 21, 2026

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