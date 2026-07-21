WooSox Postponed Tonight at Polar Park

Published on July 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - With an ominous forecast of heavy rain, lightning, and thunderstorms expected to move into the Worcester area around 4 p.m. and continuing throughout the rest of the evening, tonight's game between the host Worcester Red Sox and the visiting Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Polar Park has been postponed.

Tonight's rainout will be made-up as part of a single-admission makeup doubleheader tomorrow (Wednesday) beginning at 4:05 pm at Polar Park. Both games of the twin bill will be 7-innings. It will start a 6-game series and homestand for the WooSox who will host Jacksonville through this Sunday afternoon at Polar Park.

Fans holding tickets for tonight's postponement can trade those in for any remaining WooSox '26 home game this season - based on availability. If fans have a hard ticket for tonight's game, that ticket can be exchanged for a similar ticket of equal or lesser value. If fans have an electronic ticket, they can make that exchange either in person at the Polar Park box office or at woosox.com. Digital tickets can be shown at the Ticket Office to be exchanged for equal or lesser value, based on availability. Fans can also call 508-500-8888 to speak with a Ticket Office staff member to make the exchange.

Tickets for all WooSox games for the remainder of the season are on sale now at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.

Tonight marks the fourth home postponement at Polar Park this season for the WooSox and the second straight Tuesday home game that has been postponed (Tuesday, July 7 vs. Rochester the other). Both of the first two rainouts at Polar Park (on May 9 and May 24) were ultimately not made up and considered cancelled games during the first half of the schedule. Last year the WooSox set a new club record for most home games either postponed or cancelled in a single season with nine.

WooSox Promotions during this homestand at Polar Park this week/weekend vs. the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Wednesday, 4:05 pm Doubleheader First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four free general admission tickets; Battle of the Boroughs Town Takeover (Northboro, Southboro, Marlboro, Westboro); Hardwick & New Braintree Town Takeover, presented by Rodenhiser.

Thursday, 12:05 pm AbbVie STEM Day; Postgame Player Meet & Greet in DCU Club, presented by DCU; WooSox Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for Class of 2026 - Dr. Charles Steinberg, Chad Tracy, Mark Fidrych, and Gene Zabinski - from 6:00-7:00 pm on the field at Polar Park. Fans are invited to attend at no cost and sit in the Polar Park seating bowl. Ceremony will be televised live on NESN and on NASH 98.9 FM.

Friday, 6:45 pm Pirates, Princes, & Princesses Night; Indian Heritage Night; UniBank Fireworks to the music of Disney Favorites.

Saturday, 4:05 pm WooSox Free Youth Clinic from 10-11 am, presented by Rob Levine Law (ages 7-14 with registration required); Larry Lucchino Writers Series featuring Melissa Ludtke in DCU Club from 12:30 - 2:00 pm; PawSox Heritage Day with WooSox wearing former PawSox Alternate Identity Uniforms of Pawtucket Hot Wieners; Bark in the Park, presented by Veterinary Urgent Care of Worcester; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting); and Scout Sleepover, presented by Convenient MD (also post-game and weather permitting).

Sunday, 1:05 pm Home Run for Life, presented by UMASS Memorial Children's Medical Center; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.







International League Stories from July 21, 2026

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