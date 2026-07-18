WooSox Game Information

Published on July 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Tonight's WooSox Starting Lineup

CF Braiden Ward

SS Nick Sogard

RF Nate Eaton

C Andrew Knizner

DH Jason Delay

1B Brett Harris

LF Allan Castro

3B Max Ferguson

2B Tyler McDonough

RHP Osvaldo Berrios

JULY 18th WORCESTER (9-10)/(45-45) at SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE (12-6)/(49-43) 6:35 pm

Worcester Red Sox RHP Osvaldo Berrios (2-1, 2.11) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders RHP Alexander Cornielle (1-1, 3.26)

Weekend at Montage Mountain in Lackawanna County - The Worcester Red Sox try to even their 3-game weekend series at a victory apiece when they play game two tonight against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (AAA-New York Yankees) at 6:35 pm at PNC Field in Moosic, PA. The RailRiders held on for a 7-6 victory last night in the series opener despite a 13-hit WooSox attack that saw all but one player in the Sox lineup have at least one hit. Tonight's game can be heard back in New England on NASH 98.9 FM and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network. The clubs will conclude their brief 3-game set tomorrow afternoon at 1:35 pm.

Close Encounters - Eight of the last 13 WooSox games have been decided by 1-run with the Sox winning 5 of those 8. Worcester is now 13-13 in 1-run games this season.

A Fine Stretch - The WooSox have won 5 of 8 and 9 of their last 14 games.

This Series and What's Ahead - Worcester and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre meet tonight at 6:35 pm and tomorrow (Sunday) at 1:35 pm in the series finale. It will be Worcester's final game in Moosic, PA this season. The RailRiders do come to Polar Park in Worcester for a 6-game series from August 235-30. The WooSox will be back at Polar Park to take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (AAA-Miami) for a 6-game series this coming Tuesday night through next Sunday afternoon (July 21-26).

WooSox Promotions during the upcoming homestand at Polar Park next week/weekend vs. the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Tuesday, 6:45 pm Taco & Tequila Tuesday, presented by Teremana; Tail Waggin' Tuesday (fans can bring their dogs); AARP Ticket Tuesday; Sturbridge Town Takeover, presented by Old Sturbridge Village; and Westminster Town Takeover.

Wednesday, 6:45 pm First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four free general admission tickets; Battle of the Boroughs Town Takeover (Northboro, Southboro, Marlboro, Westboro); Hardwick & New Braintree Town Takeover, presented by Rodenhiser.

Thursday, 12:05 pm AbbVie STEM Day; Postgame Player Meet & Greet in DCU Club, presented by DCU; WooSox Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for Class of 2026 - Dr. Charles Steinberg, Chad Tracy, Mark Fidrych, and Gene Zabinski - from 6:00-7:00 pm on the field at Polar Park. Fans are invited to attend at no cost and sit in the Polar Park seating bowl. Ceremony will be televised live on NESN and on NASH 98.9 FM.

Friday, 6:45 pm Pirates, Princes, & Princesses Night; Indian Heritage Night; UniBank Fireworks to the music of Disney Favorites.

Saturday, 4:05 pm WooSox Free Youth Clinic from 10-11 am, presented by Rob Levine Law (ages 7-14 with registration required); Larry Lucchino Writers Series featuring Melissa Ludtke in DCU Club from 12:30 - 2:00 pm; PawSox Heritage Day with WooSox wearing former PawSox Alternate Identity Uniforms of Pawtucket Hot Wieners; Bark in the Park, presented by Veterinary Urgent Care of Worcester; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting); and Scout Sleepover, presented by Convenient MD (also post-game and weather permitting).

Sunday, 1:05 pm Home Run for Life, presented by UMASS Memorial Children's Medical Center; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games - including the next homestand from July 21-26 vs. Jacksonville - are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from July 18, 2026

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