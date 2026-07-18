Thurman Thomas Meet-And-Greet Postponed Due to Injury

Published on July 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings announced today that Pro Football Hall of Famer THURMAN THOMAS will be unable to appear at ESL Ballpark for his scheduled meet-and-greet and autograph session presented by Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel on Sunday, July 19, due to a back injury.

The appearance will be rescheduled for a later date during the 2026 season. A new date will be announced once it has been confirmed.

The Rochester Red Wings wish Thomas a speedy recovery and apologize to fans for any inconvenience caused by the postponement.

Additional information regarding the rescheduled appearance will be shared through Red Wings social media channels and RedWingsBaseball.com.







International League Stories from July 18, 2026

Thurman Thomas Meet-And-Greet Postponed Due to Injury - Rochester Red Wings

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