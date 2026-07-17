Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 17 vs. Jacksonville

Published on July 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (8-9, 50-31) vs. Rochester Red Wings (8-10, 53-38)

Friday - 6:45 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Bradley Blalock (1-6, 5.81) vs. LHP Jackson Kent (5-3, 5.02)

UNTIL NEXT SEASON: Despite riding the high of a two-game win streak where they scored 10 runs in each, the Rochester Red Wings struggled to find their footing in their final game before the All-Star break Sunday afternoon, as they fell in walk-off fashion in 10 innings, 6-5 to the Worcester Red Sox...1B RILEY ADAMS launched his eighth home run of the season in the late stages, while 3B BRADY HOUSE accounted for two RBI...four other Wings scored runs, while eight different pitchers saw time on the mound...following the four-day break, the Red Wings traveled back to the Flower City for a short three-game set against Jacksonville beginning tonight...southpaw JACKSON KENT will get the ball for Rochester against Jumbo Shrimp right-hander Bradley Blalock...the Red Wings have not won a game at home against Jacksonville since at least 1968...

Rochester finished their season series against Worcester with a 14-8 record...this marks the Red Wings' most wins in a season against Boston's Triple-A affiliate since at least 1984, and is the first time they have posted a winning record against Worcester since they moved from Pawtucket in 2021 (11-8 in 2019).

KENT TOUCH THIS: LHP JACKSON KENT is set to make his 10th Triple-A start in tonight's series-opener with Jacksonville...between Triple-A Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg this season, the Illinois native ranks second in BAA (.219), third in both WHIP (1.13) and winning percentage (.600), fourth in ERA (3.91), and ninth in innings pitched (73.2) among all qualified Nationals' full-season Minor League pitchers...

With the Red Wings, Kent is holding opposing hitters to just a .157 batting average (8-for-51) and .548 OPS while the team is ahead.

AND...BREAK: The Rochester Red Wings enter the post-All-Star break part of their schedule with 50-plus wins for the first time since 2016, when they also finished with 52...the Wings have mashed all season, ranking sixth among Triple-A teams in homers (114)...1B YOHANDY MORALES has contributed 21 of his own to that total, good for third in the International League and first among all Washington Nationals minor league players...on the mound, the Red Wings hold a 1.37 WHIP, third best in the IL...RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN has held hitters to a .235 BAA in 82.1 innings pitched, and ranks second among IL-qualified pitchers in WHIP (1.06)...Rochester will open up the post-all-star break schedule at home against Jacksonville before heading off to Buffalo, Scranton/WB, Omaha, Syracuse, and closing out the season on the road at Buffalo once more...following this short three-game set, they will host Syracuse, Charlotte, Buffalo, and Scranton/WB at ESL Ballpark.

FRANKS RED HOT: CF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN recorded his fifth three-hit game of the season in the final game before the All-Star break...Franklin has reached safely in seven out of his last ten games dating back to 6/27 at CLT (0-for-4)...the Missouri native has worn out right-handed starting pitchers this season, posting a .321 (36-for-112) and ringing them up for four home runs...

When the Wings have been behind or tied in games this season, Franklin has led the charge; he ranks fourth among Triple-A hitters in on-base percentage (.413) and seventh in average (.306).

ALL RILED UP: C RILEY ADAMS logged his eighth home run of the season in last Sunday's series finale with Worcester, launching a go-ahead shot in the top of the ninth to give the Red Wings their first lead of the contest, 4-3...with the 375-foot long ball, he is now tied with former Red Wing Travis Blankenhorn for the most home runs by any opposing player against Worcester (12) since they moved from Pawtucket in 2021...the San Diego native is batting .444/.545/.889 in 17 at-bats against the WooSox at Polar Park this season, while also having recorded four consecutive multi-hit games, the first time doing so in his professional career since 7/15-7/29/23 with the Nationals...

Since 6/19, Adams ranks first in OPS (1.266), second in OBP (.523), third in SLG (.743), and sixth in batting average (.400) among all International League hitters (min. 35 AB).

PINCK ME MAYBE: LF ANDREW PINCKNEY comes into tonight's contest on a career best 12-game hitting streak after a 1-for-5 effort in last Sunday afternoon's finale in Worcester...the righty is slashing .347/.385/.449 over the 12 contests...the streak is the longest by a Red Wing since BRADY HOUSE hit in 15 straight in 2025... this month, the former 2023 fourth-round pick has a .333 average (14-for-42)...

When batting with two outs this season, Pinckney ranks third amongst Triple-A hitters (min. 80 AB) in average (.357).

IT'S THE TREYWAY: 3B TREY LIPSCOMB enters tonight's contest as the holder of an 11-game on-base streak that dates back to 7/1 against LHV...over the present month of July, the lefty currently holds the ninth-highest batting average in all of Minor League Baseball (.425), alongside the fourth-highest OPS (1.167), fifth-highest SLG (.700) and sixth-highest OBP (.467) in Triple-A...

Lipscomb currently holds both the second-highest batting average (.333) and SLG (.683) alongside the third-highest OBP (.364) among all Red Wings on Friday's (min. 50 AB).

RED WINGS REWIND...2017: On this day nine years ago, the Red Wings took both halves of a doubleheader from Charlotte at what was then known as Frontier Field...Rochester scored five runs in the third inning of game one, and eked out a 5-4 victory before winning game two in shutout fashion, 3-0...LF MATT HAGUE drove in three of the five runs in game one via a bases-clearing double, which followed RBI singles from CF-LF JB SHUCK and 2B TOMMY FIELD ...RHP AARON SLEGERS threw a complete game shutout in game two, allowing just four hits with five strikeouts and one walk across the full 7.0 innings.







International League Stories from July 17, 2026

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