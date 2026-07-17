Ohio State Night at Huntington Park Announced for Friday, September 18

Published on July 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







O-H! (We'll wait for you to finish that!)

If you are a fan of The Ohio State University Buckeyes, you won't want to miss this special night at Huntington Park. On Friday, September 18 the Columbus Clippers will honor the town's world-famous university with a special theme night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

The Clippers will wear special OSU-inspired uniforms when they take the field against the St. Paul Saints. The scarlet and gray attire will look quite familiar to central Ohio sports fans.

The Clippers Cargo Shop announced a special PRE-SALE for the OSU-inspired Clippers jersey through July 20. Your only chance to guarantee having your OSU-Clippers jersey before the September 18 game is to participate in the pre-sale.

Ohio State Night at Huntington Park takes place during the final series of the season for the Columbus Clippers, which begins when St. Paul comes to town for the year's last Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night on September 15.







International League Stories from July 17, 2026

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