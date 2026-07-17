WooSox Game Information

Published on July 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Recent WooSox Roster Moves

July 14

Add RHP Tommy Kahnle re-signed to a Minor League contract.

Delete C Matt Thaiss released.

July 17

Delete LHP Michael Sansone transferred to Portland.

Delete RHP Caleb Bolden transferred to Portland.

Add INF Brett Harris following his option from Boston.

Add OF Nate Eaton following his option from Boston.

Delete LHP Alec Gamboa appointed by Boston as Red Sox 27th man for their doubleheader.

Add RHP Hobie Harris reinstated from 60-day injured list.

Tonight's WooSox Starting Lineup

Nick Sogard SS

Nate Eaton CF

Mickey Gasper C

Mikey Romero 2B

Andrew Knizner DH

Brett Harris 1B

Allan Castro LF

Kristian Campbell RF

Vinny Capra 3B

Raymond Burgos LHP

JULY 17th WORCESTER (9-9)/(45-44) at SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE (11-6)/(48-43) 7:05 pm

Worcester Red Sox LHP Raymond Burgos (1-5, 6.35) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders LHP Max Fried (NR)/ (4-3, 3.21 with NY Yankees)

We Resume Regular Programming - The Worcester Red Sox and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (AAA-New York Yankees) return to action after the four-day MLB All-Star break when they open a 3-game weekend series at PNC Field in Moosic, PA

beginning tonight at 7:05 pm. The game can be heard back in New England on NASH 98.9 FM and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network with Alex Jensen on the call. Worcester comes into play tonight with a 9-9 record in the 2nd half and one game over .500 overall on the season at 45-44. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is off to a fine 11-6 start to the 2nd half and own a 48-43 mark overall.

Out of the Frying Pan and Into the Fire - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will send New York Yankees ace Max Fried to the mound tonight when they start the star lefty for his first injury rehab appearance with the RailRiders. Fried, who is 4-3 with a 3.21 ERA in 10 starts for the Yankees this season, has been on New York's injured list since May 14 after exiting his start on May 13 at Baltimore after 3-innings with a left elbow bone bruise. Fried, 32, is a 3-time All-Star (2022 & '24 with Atlanta and '25 with the Yankees) and a World Series champion with the Braves in 2021. In his 10-year big league career he is 96-44 with a 3.04 ERA in 210 games (193 starts).

Breaking Point - The WooSox reached the Major League All-Star break this week with a 45-44 overall record (9-9 in the 2nd half). Last year at the All-Star break, the WooSox had a 47-45 overall record (6-12 in the 2nd half). In 2024 at the All-Star break, Worcester was 44-48 overall (9-8 to begin the 2nd half); in 2023 they were 46-40 (7-4 in 2nd half); and in 2022 they were 47-43 at the All-Star break (there were no half seasons until 2023). There was no break during the abbreviated pandemic-delayed 2021 inaugural WooSox season. Worcester has had five winning seasons in their five years of existence.

A Fine Stretch - The WooSox have won 5 of 7 and 9 of their last 13 games.

This Series and What's Ahead - Worcester and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre meet tonight at 7:05 pm, tomorrow at 6:35 pm, and Sunday at 1:35 pm in the series finale. The WooSox will be back at Polar Park to take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (AAA-Miami) for a 6-game series this coming Tuesday night through next Sunday afternoon (July 21-26).

The probable pitching match-ups for the remainder of the series this weekend at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre:

Sat. 6:35 pm TBD vs. RHP Alexander Cornielle (1-1, 3.26)

Sun. 1:35 pm TBD vs. RHP Brendan Beck (7-2, 3.09)

Warm & Hot Sox -

Kristian Campbell Has at least 1 walk in 6 straight games and is 8th in the league with 50 BB on the season. Last 13 games (11-for-38, .289) with 3 2B, 4 RBI, 8 runs scored, and 12 walks.

Vinny Capra Hit in 3 of his last 4 games (4-for-17) with 2 2B & 5 RBI. Last 13 games has 10 runs scored. Has a .291 batting average in 39 road games (41-for-141) with a team-high 21 RBI on road.

Allan Castro Last 18 games is hitting .286 (18-for-63) with 3 2B, 3 HR, 11 RBI. In his last 31 games is batting .294 (37-for-126).

Max Ferguson Hit in 5 of his last 6 games (7-for-20, .350) with 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, and 5 runs scored.

Mickey Gasper Had his 11-game hitting streak snapped on Friday although he did walk 3 times in the game. So he has hit in 12 of his last 14 games (18-for-48, .375) with 5 HR, 12 RBI, and 14 runs.

Andrew Knizner Has hit in 3 straight (4-for-11) with 2 2B & 3 RBI.

Tyler McDonough Has hit in 8 of his last 9 games (11-for-27, .407) with 3 2B, 3 HR, 8 RBI, 11 runs scored. Last 18 games is batting .339 (19-for-56) with 4 2B, 6 HR, 14 RBI.

Mikey Romero Has hit in 5 of his last 6 games (8-for-27, .296) with 2 HR & 10 RBI. In his last 24 games is hitting .293 (27-for-92) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR & 17 RBI.

Nick Sogard Has hit in 5 of his last 6 games (8-for-23, .348) with 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, and 5 runs scored.

Braiden Ward Last 10 games is hitting .316 (12-for-38) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 6 RBI and 13 runs scored. Has scored at least 1 run in 10 of his last 12 games for a total of 15 runs. Has reached base safely in 43 of his last 49 starts. Had 31 straight steals without being caught until 9th inning CS on June 24. Leads the league with 40 SB. Has been hit by pitch 21 times to lead the league. Those 21 HBP are a new modern day Boston Red Sox Triple-A record that was held by David Eckstein with 20 HBP in 2000. Ward leads the WooSox with .284 average at home in 31 games (31-for-109) w/ 26 SB.

Tommy Kahnle Has 3 saves in each of his last 3 appearances (end of May and early-June). In his last 14 relief appearances for Worcester before June 4 promotion to Boston he had gone 1 scoreless inning in each - 14 IP, 8 H, 0 R, 8 BB, 18 SO. In 11 RA at home has a 0.79 ERA - 11.1 IP, 11 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 8 BB, 14 SO.

Joe La Sorsa In 6 relief appearances with WooSox has not allowed a run - 6.1 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO - with 1 save.

Wyatt Olds Last 16 relief appearances - 17 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 29 SO.







International League Stories from July 17, 2026

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