Indianapolis at Columbus Suspended
Published on July 17, 2026 under International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - Friday's game between the Clippers and the visiting Indianapolis club was suspended after 3 innings. The game will be completed on Saturday beginning at 5:30pm before the regularly scheduled contest. The first game on Saturday was begun as a 9-inning game and will be completed as such. The second game will be a 7-inning contest to begin approximately 30 minutes after the first game.
Columbus was leading 1-0 when the tarp was pulled Friday.
IMPORTANT NOTE FOR SATURDAY: The Travis Bazzana Clippers bobblehead promotion is still on. Gates now open at 5pm on Saturday. The first 1,000 fans to enter will receive a Travis Bazzana Clippers bobblehead courtesy of Meijer!
Fans with tickets for the Friday, July 17 game may exchange their ticket for any future 2026 home Clippers game. See more information on how to exchange your ticket on the Huntington Park Weather Policy page link below. Fans who purchased tickets through a resale outlet should consult with that outlet's weather policy.
Fans can purchase tickets with lower online fees than ever before at ClippersBaseball.com.
International League Stories from July 17, 2026
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- Durham Takes Win over Charlotte at Home - Durham Bulls
- 'Pigs Drop Series Opener to Omaha Coming out of All-Star Break - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
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- Wings Power Their Way to Series Opening Victory against Jumbo Shrimp - Rochester Red Wings
- Pintar, Pauley Go Yard in 7-2 Loss at Rochester - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bulls Use the Long Ball to Finally Beat the Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Mets Fall to Bisons Despite Three-Homer Night Friday - Syracuse Mets
- Schneider Lifts Bisons to Late Game Win over Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Indians vs. Clippers July 17 Game Suspended - Indianapolis Indians
- Indianapolis at Columbus Suspended - Columbus Clippers
- Hens-Stripers Postponed Friday; Doubleheader Planned for Saturday - Toledo Mud Hens
- Stripers' Friday Game at Toledo Postponed Due to Air Quality Conditions - Gwinnett Stripers
- Fried Currently Scheduled for MLB Rehab Assignment with RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- SWB Game Notes - July 17, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
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- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 17 vs. Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
- Ohio State Night at Huntington Park Announced for Friday, September 18 - Columbus Clippers
- One of the Top-Drawing Teams in Baseball for the Last Three Decades, Saints to Welcome 10,000,000th Fan in Franchise History on Friday - St. Paul Saints
- Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr., Ha-Seong Kim Assigned to Rehab with Gwinnett - Gwinnett Stripers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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