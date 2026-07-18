Indianapolis at Columbus Suspended

Published on July 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - Friday's game between the Clippers and the visiting Indianapolis club was suspended after 3 innings. The game will be completed on Saturday beginning at 5:30pm before the regularly scheduled contest. The first game on Saturday was begun as a 9-inning game and will be completed as such. The second game will be a 7-inning contest to begin approximately 30 minutes after the first game.

Columbus was leading 1-0 when the tarp was pulled Friday.

IMPORTANT NOTE FOR SATURDAY: The Travis Bazzana Clippers bobblehead promotion is still on. Gates now open at 5pm on Saturday. The first 1,000 fans to enter will receive a Travis Bazzana Clippers bobblehead courtesy of Meijer!

Fans with tickets for the Friday, July 17 game may exchange their ticket for any future 2026 home Clippers game. See more information on how to exchange your ticket on the Huntington Park Weather Policy page link below. Fans who purchased tickets through a resale outlet should consult with that outlet's weather policy.

Fans can purchase tickets with lower online fees than ever before at ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from July 17, 2026

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