Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr., Ha-Seong Kim Assigned to Rehab with Gwinnett

Published on July 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







TOLEDO, Ohio - The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, have announced that outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and infielder Ha-Seong Kim have had their rehab assignments transferred to Gwinnett today. The Stripers play a three-game series vs. the Toledo Mud Hens at Fifth Third Field from July 17-19.

Acuña Jr., on Atlanta's 10-day injured list since June 10 (strained left hamstring), began his rehab assignment with the FCL Braves on July 13, batting .143 (1-for-7) with one home run, five RBIs, and a .904 OPS over three games. In 53 games with the Braves prior to injury, he was hitting .251 (49-for-195) with 10 doubles, one triple, seven home runs, 31 runs, 22 RBIs, 15 steals, and a .794 OPS.

The 28-year-old Acuña Jr., a five-time MLB All-Star, three-time National League Silver Slugger, and winner of both the NL Rookie of the Year Award (2018) and Most Valuable Player Award (2023), joins Gwinnett for a fifth different season. Including his Triple-A debut in 2017 and rehab assignments in 2018, 2022, and 2025, he's batting .313 (107-for-342) with 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 38 RBIs, 19 steals, and an .865 OPS in 88 career games with the club.

Kim, on Atlanta's 10-day injured list since July 4 (right middle finger inflammation), began his rehab assignment with the FCL Braves on July 13, batting .333 (2-for-6) with one home run, two RBIs, and a 1.389 OPS over three games. In 27 games with the Braves this season, he's batting .068 (5-for-73) with three RBIs and one stolen base.

The 30-year-old Kim, recipient of a 2023 Rawlings NL Gold Glove Award, rehabs with Gwinnett for the second time this season. While working his way back from a right middle finger laceration, he played in five games with the Stripers from May 5-10, batting .263 (5-for-19) with one double and one RBI.

Acuña Jr. will be the eighth different Atlanta Braves player to rehab with Gwinnett this year, joining catcher Sean Murphy (April 21-May 2), right-hander Spencer Strider (April 21-26), Kim (May 5-10, July 13-current), left-hander Dylan Dodd (May 5-18), catcher Drake Baldwin (June 13-14), left-hander Danny Young (June 30-July 2), and right-hander AJ Smith-Shawve r (July 11-current).

Tonight's game at Fifth Third Field vs. the Toledo Mud Hens begins at 7:05 p.m. Listen to the game live on MyCountry993.com or watch on Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from July 17, 2026

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