Weekend Series July 17-19 Includes Fireworks, Bazzana Bobblehead Night, and Family Day
Published on July 7, 2026 under International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
The Columbus Clippers meet Indianapolis, top minor league affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, in a three-game weekend series at Huntington Park from July 17-19. All three games have something you won't want to miss! Be there as the Clippers resume action following the MLB All-Star Break.
Make sure to get your tickets now! This season, online fees are lower than ever to attend a Clippers game.
Homestand Highlights:
Friday, July 17 (6:05pm)
The next Clippers fireworks night is July 17! Like beer? You're in luck because it's $5 Friday!!! Get select small domestic draft beers for just five bucks. Stick around after the game for an unforgettable Huntington Park FIREWORKS SHOW!!! MORE INFO
Saturday, July 18 (7:05pm)
It's your chance to get a Clippers bobblehead of American League All-Star Travis Bazzana! The former Clipper is turning heads in the majors with Cleveland. Be one of the first 1,000 fans through the gates and you'll receive a Travis Bazzana Clippers bobblehead! Gates open at 6pm, first pitch is at 7:05pm.
Sunday, July 19 (1:05pm)
It's Family Day presented by Medical Mutual. Get a Family Pass which admits up to 2 adults and 4 youth/seniors for Bleacher/Lawn/Standing Room Only for just $24 total or upgrade to Reserved Seating for $30 for the entire family! Clippers fans 60 & over can enjoy discounted admission on Sundays! Bleacher seats are $5 and Reserved Seats are $7. Bring the kids early - the first 500 kids receive a Clippers bell courtesy of Dor-Mar. And of course don't forget the postgame Fun Run Around the Bases for fans of all ages, weather permitting.
International League Stories from July 7, 2026
- José Urquidy Named Indians June Player of Month - Indianapolis Indians
- Jack Brannigan Recalled by Pittsburgh - Indianapolis Indians
- Weekend Series July 17-19 Includes Fireworks, Bazzana Bobblehead Night, and Family Day - Columbus Clippers
- Scouting Report: Bisons Host Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders July 7-12 - Buffalo Bisons
- Clippers Go to Extras in Day Game at Lehigh Valley - Columbus Clippers
- Red Wings, Red Sox Postponed Tuesday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Otto Kemp Base Hit Gives 'Pigs Walk-Off Win over Clippers - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- WooSox Postponed Tonight at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- Margaritaville Weekend Returns to Fifth Third Field, Welcomes 'Parrot Heads' - Toledo Mud Hens
- SWB Game Notes - July 7, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 7 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons 716 Day Step up to the Plate with Sahlens Weber Brand Sahlen Field - Buffalo Bisons
- Homestand Preview: July 7-12 - Charlotte Knights
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