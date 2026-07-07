Weekend Series July 17-19 Includes Fireworks, Bazzana Bobblehead Night, and Family Day

Published on July 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







The Columbus Clippers meet Indianapolis, top minor league affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, in a three-game weekend series at Huntington Park from July 17-19. All three games have something you won't want to miss! Be there as the Clippers resume action following the MLB All-Star Break.

Make sure to get your tickets now! This season, online fees are lower than ever to attend a Clippers game.

Homestand Highlights:

Friday, July 17 (6:05pm)

The next Clippers fireworks night is July 17! Like beer? You're in luck because it's $5 Friday!!! Get select small domestic draft beers for just five bucks. Stick around after the game for an unforgettable Huntington Park FIREWORKS SHOW!!! MORE INFO

Saturday, July 18 (7:05pm)

It's your chance to get a Clippers bobblehead of American League All-Star Travis Bazzana! The former Clipper is turning heads in the majors with Cleveland. Be one of the first 1,000 fans through the gates and you'll receive a Travis Bazzana Clippers bobblehead! Gates open at 6pm, first pitch is at 7:05pm.

Sunday, July 19 (1:05pm)

It's Family Day presented by Medical Mutual. Get a Family Pass which admits up to 2 adults and 4 youth/seniors for Bleacher/Lawn/Standing Room Only for just $24 total or upgrade to Reserved Seating for $30 for the entire family! Clippers fans 60 & over can enjoy discounted admission on Sundays! Bleacher seats are $5 and Reserved Seats are $7. Bring the kids early - the first 500 kids receive a Clippers bell courtesy of Dor-Mar. And of course don't forget the postgame Fun Run Around the Bases for fans of all ages, weather permitting.







International League Stories from July 7, 2026

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