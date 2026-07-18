Mets Fall to Bisons Despite Three-Homer Night Friday

Published on July 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Ronny Mauricio of the Syracuse Mets rounds the bases

(Syracuse Mets) Ronny Mauricio of the Syracuse Mets rounds the bases(Syracuse Mets)

Syracuse, NY - A late comeback erased a three-run deficit, but the Buffalo Bisons answered in the ninth inning to hand the Syracuse Mets a 7-5 loss on Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

Buffalo (10-9, 45-49) struck first in the second inning. After a walk to Davis Schneider, Eloy Jiménez singled in the game's first run and advanced to third on a pair of Syracuse throwing errors. Ismael Munguia followed with a two-run home run to right-center field, giving the Bisons a 3-0 lead.

Syracuse (8-10, 46-47) responded in the bottom of the third. Luis Robert Jr. doubled to right-center before Ronny Mauricio launched a two-run home run to right-center field, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

The Bisons added two more runs in the fourth. Ismael Munguia singled and scored on Jay Harry's RBI single before Yohendrick Piñango lined an RBI single to center, extending Buffalo's lead to 5-2.

The Mets began their comeback in the sixth. MJ Melendez singled ahead of Christopher Morel, who crushed a two-run home run to center field, his third homer with Syracuse, trimming the deficit to 5-4.

Syracuse completed the rally in the eighth. Melendez led off the inning with a solo home run to right-center field, his eighth of the season, tying the game at 5-5.

Buffalo answered in the ninth. Josh Kasevich singled with one out before Davis Schneider belted a two-run home run to left field, putting the Bisons back in front, 7-5.

The Mets put two runners on in the bottom of the ninth after walks by Luis Robert Jr. and Ryan Clifford, but Tanner Andrews struck out Mauricio to end the game.

Jack Weisenburger started for Syracuse and allowed five runs over 3.1 innings while striking out two. Jonathan Pintaro followed with 1.2 scoreless innings before Ofreidy Gómez, Nate Lavender, Daniel Duarte, and Jefry Yan combined for no hits, no runs, and six strikeouts. Joey Gerber combined to finish the game. Gerber was charged with the loss after surrendering the go-ahead home run in the ninth.

Mauricio finished 2-for-5 with a two-run homer, while Morel added a two-run blast of his own and Melendez went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored, and reached base four times. Luis Robert Jr. also reached base three times and scored twice in the loss in his seventh game of major league rehab and fourth with Syracuse.

Syracuse continues its six-game series against Buffalo on Saturday evening at NBT Bank Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

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International League Stories from July 17, 2026

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