SWB Game Notes - July 17, 2026

Published on July 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Worcester Red Sox (9-9, 45-44) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (11-6, 48-43)

July 17, 2026 | Game 92 | Home Game 41 | PNC Field | First Pitch 7:05 P.M.

LH Raymond Burgos (1-5, 6.35) vs LH Max Fried (MLB Rehab)

Burgos (7/10 vs ROC): 5.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 SO, 72 P (49) [Red Wings, 10-4]

Fried (w/ NYY): 4-3, 3.21 ERA, 10 GS, 61.2 IP, 43 H, 22 R, 1 HR, 19 BB, 50 SO, .199 BAA

LAST TIME OUT

BUFFALO, NY (July 12, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre battled to the end to win 8-7 over Buffalo in ten innings. The RailRiders jumped out to a lead that the Bisons came back at to tie in the ninth. Jonathan Ornelas's three-run homer lifted them to their fourth win on the week.

Marco Luciano homered in the first inning to give the RailRiders an early 1-0 lead. They added another in the second when J.C. Escarra laced an RBI single to right field. The Bisons got a pair in the bottom half. Three doubles from Buffalo made it 2-2.

SWB was back in action in the next frame. Luciano led off with a double and Yanquiel Fernández immediately singled him home. In the fourth, the RailRiders took a 4-2 advantage. Jonathan Ornelas walked and Kenedy Corona pushed him into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt. Spencer Jones knocked a run-scoring double to drive in Ornelas. Fernández added his team-leading 18th home run of the season in the seventh.

Down to their final three outs, the Bisons plated three runs to keep the ballgame going. With the go-ahead run in scoring position, Zach Messinger stranded him on base to take it to extras.

In the tenth, Oswaldo Cabrera began on second base. After a wild pitch, he moved to third. Ernesto Martínez Jr. walked and was replaced by Duke Ellis who immediately stole second. Ornelas mashed his ninth home run of the season to plate them both for an 8-5 effort. The home team did not go quietly one in the bottom half. Buffalo brought a pair but Carson Coleman (S, 3) entered to earn the final out of the game and left both the tying and go-ahead runners on the base paths.

The Yankees #21 prospect Brendan Beck worked 5.1 innings of work. He allowed just two earned runs on six hits while striking out a pair. Chris Kean finished out the sixth quietly. Messinger (6-1) took the win in relief while Brandon Little (7-1) suffered the loss.

NEWS AND NOTES

MAX MAKING A COMEBACK - Max Fried is scheduled to make a rehab appearance with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday night. On May 16, Fried was placed on the 15-Day Injured List with a left elbow bone bruise. On June 29, he threw 28 pitches in two simulated innings to Ryan McMahon and Trent Grisham. On, July 11 he tossed a live bullpen in Somerset going 36 pitches. He began the season on NYY Opening Day roster. In 10 starts Fried went 4-3 with a 3.21 ERA in 61.2 IP. The first two starts of his season were scoreless and he has allowed just one home run compared to 50 strikeouts.

TYLER'S TURN - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Tyler Hardman was named the International League's Player of the Week. The RailRider smashed a dozen hits, including four homers, and drove in nine to lead the team. Hardman had an exceptional week hitting .500 at Sahlen Field against Buffalo, the Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. The 27-year-old played and had a hit in every contest, including both games of a doubleheader. Hardman started off with a four-hit, two-homer night in the series opener. He smashed a ball over the wall in three consecutive games. On Wednesday, he homered against future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer in the first frame. The righty also had a three-hit night in the Friday night contest.

SAVE SITUATION - Reliever Brad Hanner has just been added to the Yankees 40-man roster. Hanner has had a successful season out of the bullpen for the RailRiders. He is amidst a 11.2 consecutive scoreless streak. Hanner has only allowed 16 walks to 50 strikeouts in 40.2 frames. Hanner is tied for the most saves on the team with three. The 27-year-old was originally drafted by Minnesota in the 21st round in 2019 but signed as a free agent with New York on December 16.

YES YERRY- Yerry De Los Santos lowered his ERA to 3.09 in 26 appearances. He is currently riding a 11.2 innings streak of not allowing an earned run. Yerry pitched a scoreless month of June, not allowing a run in eight and a third frames with no walks and eight strikeouts. In 35.0 total innings, the righty has allowed just eight walks compared to 41 strikeouts. De Los Santos has had three stints with New York out of the bullpen this summer. This season with the Yankees, the right-hander holds a 1.04 ERA in 8.2 frames.

DUKE'S DASHING- Duke Ellis stole three bases last week for 36 total steals on the season. He has the second most in the International League behind Worcester's Braiden Ward who has three more. Ellis also has recorded the most steals in the Yankees' entire minor league system in 62 games. The lefty was claimed by New York off of waivers from Seattle back in 2024 and has spent parts of three seasons with the RailRiders. Ellis is verging on the RailRiders single season and team-career stolen base records. The single season record is held by Tommy Barrett who had 44 in 1989. Nick Punto holds the career Scranton/Wilkes-Barre high with 82 swipes in parts of three seasons from 2001-2003.

EXTRA EXTRA - The RailRiders have now played 14 extra-inning games this season. With a win last night in the tenth, the team moves to a 6-8 record in contests with additional baseball. They have not won an extra-inning game since April 30 against Buffalo marking their fifth straight extras victory.







International League Stories from July 17, 2026

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