SWB Game Notes - July 24, 2026

Published on July 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Syracuse Mets (10-13, 48-50) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (15-7, 52-44)

July 24, 2026 | Game 97 | Home Game 46 | PNC Field | First Pitch 7:05 P.M.

#1 RH Jonah Tong (2-5, 5.83) vs RH Adam Kloffenstein (2-6, 4.92)

Tong (7/18 vs BUF): 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 HB, 3 BB, 2 SO, 89 P (53 S) [Mets, 15-2]

Kloffenstein (7/11-2 @ BUF): 4.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO, 65 P (40 S) [Bisons, 3-1]

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (July 23, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders shut out the Syracuse Mets 2-0 Thursday night at PNC Field. Yankees #21 Prospect Brendan Beck and two RailRiders relievers combined to strike out 11 Mets and allowed only three hits to silence Syracuse.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre grabbed the lead in the bottom of the second against Mets Rehabber Clay Holmes. Ernesto Martínez Jr.'s sacrifice fly plated Yanquiel Fernández for a 1-0 edge.

The RailRiders extended the advantage in the bottom of the third when Kenedy Corona walked and J.C. Escarra singled before Yankees #6 Prospect Spencer Jones sliced an RBI single to left for a 2-0 lead to cap the scoring.

Beck was impressive through 6.1 innings, allowing a single and a walk with one out in the inning before being relieved by Zach Messinger, who retired the next two batters to keep Syracuse off the board.

Beck (8-2) earned the win, allowing three hits, walking one, and striking out seven in the victory. Will Brian (S, 1) recorded the final four outs to earn the save. Holmes (0-1) threw 51 pitches, 28 for strikes, surrendering two runs on three hits, striking out two over 2.1 frames in the loss.

NEWS AND NOTES

THE BATS ARE ALIVE IN JULY - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has hit .307 as a team in the month of July. Through 15 contests, they have 35 doubles and 29 home runs. The RailRiders have the best batting average and most homers in the entirety of Triple-A on the month. In June, the team was middle of the pack, hitting .256 in 26 games.

BRENDAN'S BEST - Yankees #21 prospect Brendan Beck lowered his International League leading earned run average to 2.89 among qualified pitchers. Beck has also tossed the most innings with 99.2 and recorded the second most strikeouts with 100. The righty has pitched against Syracuse now four times this summer and has held them scoreless in three appearances. This includes the seven no-hit innings on June 5 that went on to be a combined no-hitter with Carson Coleman. He has also won two International League Pitcher of the Week performances against the Mets.. The 27-year-old was drafted by the Yankees in the 2nd round back in 2021 out of Stanford University.

THE KLOFF AT HOME - Starter Adam Kloffenstein rules PNC Field with his 2.56 ERA. At home, Kloffenstein has pitched 38.2 innings throughout eight starts with just 17 walks compared to 43 strikeouts. Kloffenstein was signed as a free agent in Decemeber.

SHUTOUT SPORT - After not allowing Syracuse to score a run last, the RailRiders recorded their sixth shutout victory of the season. Four of them began with Brendan Beck on the mound. In addition, two of them were against the Mets. were shut out last night. The RailRiders have been kept off the board just three times this season. Syracuse has five shutout wins and four no-run losses.

CHRIS IS CLEAN- Chris Kean has now compiled three scoreless innings for the RailRiders since his call up to Triple-A on July 7. He has made four appearances, allowing just one hit and a pair of walks while striking out four. With Somerset, he held a 3.34 ERA in 35 innings with just five walks compared to 43 total strikeouts before his call-up. Kean, 24, was signed by the Yankees in 2023 out of the University of Louisiana-Monroe.

EVERYBODY MAKES MISTAKES - Last night, J.C. Escarra was charged with a catcher's interference, marking his second error of the season. The RailRiders have accumulated 90 errors which is third most in Triple-A. The Mets are in the top of the pack as well with 78 miscues.

VERSUS TONG- The RailRiders have compiled 29 at-bats against the Mets #1 prospect Jonah Tong this season. Tong, who is also the #77 overall prospect, has made two starts against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. On April 14, SWB tagged him for six runs in four and two thirds' innings. On May 14, the RailRiders knocked him out after seven runs, six earned, in 1.2 frames. The team has hit .345 against the righty with four players launching home runs including Marco Luciano and Ernesto Martínez Jr. Tong holds a 5.83 ERA in 16 starts with Syracuse and a 3.60 ERA in three appearances with the big club.

MESSINGER DOESN'T MISS - Zach Messinger has impressed lately out of the bullpen in all different spots for Manager Shelley Duncan. Messinger has dropped his ERA to 2.94 in 26 appearances through 49.0 innings of work. He has The 26-year-old has been back and forth between starter and reliever after being drafted by NYY in the 13th round back in 2021, but has only worked out of the bullpen this summer.

ATOP THE LEAGUE - SWB has moved back into being tied for second in the International League alongside Indianapolis. They are two games behind the leading Durham Bulls.







International League Stories from July 24, 2026

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