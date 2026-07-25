Jebb Homers in Return, Indians Drop Game 4 to IronPigs

Published on July 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Mitch Jebb returned from the injured list and hit a solo home run in his first at-bat, but the Indianapolis Indians lost to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 6-3, on Friday night at Victory Field. Jebb collected three hits in his first game with Indy since April 26 vs. St. Paul.

Jebb opened the scoring for the Indians (16-9, 47-53) to lead off the second inning. His third long ball of the season was hit 386 feet into right field for a 1-0 lead. Felix Reyes answered for the IronPigs (12-13, 47-53) in the top of the third with a two-run blast and Otto Kemp hit an RBI groundout for a 3-1 lead. Major league rehabber Endy Rodríguez, who today joined the Indians, drove in Dominic Fletcher on a groundout in the bottom of the third, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

Two Lehigh Valley sacrifice flies in the fifth inning put the score at 5-2, and Jebb came through again in the sixth inning with an RBI single to cut the deficit to two runs. Dylan Moore homered for the IronPigs in the eighth for another three-run advantage.

CD Pelham opened for Indy and tossed a scoreless first inning. Hunter Barco (L, 3-6) then allowed three runs across his 2.2 frames. Former Indians hurler Drake Fellows (W, 2-1) led the IronPigs to the win with 6.0 innings of three-run ball. Kirby Snead (S, 1) blanked Indy over the final 3.0 stanzas.

Indianapolis and Lehigh Valley continue their six-game series on Saturday night at 7:05 PM. The Indians will have a yet-to-be-named opener ahead of RHP Antwone Kelly (4-5, 4.58), who will pitch the bulk innings. The IronPigs have not named a starting pitcher.







International League Stories from July 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.