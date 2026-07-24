Endy Rodríguez Begins Rehab Assignment in Indianapolis

Published on July 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced catcher/first baseman Endy Rodríguez will begin a major league rehab assignment with the Indianapolis Indians as they continue their six-game homestand against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday night at 7:05 PM. Rodríguez is the fourth MLB rehabber assigned to Indy this season, following right-handed pitcher Jared Jones, catcher Joey Bart and right-handed pitcher Wilber Dotel.

Rodríguez, 26, was placed on the 10-day injured list by Pittsburgh on July 8 (retroactive to July 6) with a left glute strain. In 35 games with the Pirates this season, he posted a .260 batting average (26-for-100) with six doubles, five home runs, 16 RBI, 21 walks and an .858 OPS. Among National League catchers in June (min.15 games), Rodríguez ranked tied for first in doubles (five), second in both on-base percentage (.387) and OPS (.998), tied for fourth in average (.296) and fifth in RBI (13).

The switch hitter began the 2026 season with Indianapolis. In his last 20 games before being recalled to Pittsburgh on May 12, Rodríguez hit .295 (18-for-61) with five doubles, nine runs, seven RBI and a .793 OPS. During this stretch from April 16 to May 12, he led Indians hitters (min. 20 games) in average, on-base percentage (.419) and walks (13).

The former Pirates No.1 prospect (2023, MLB Pipeline) and Pittsburgh Minor League Player of the Year (2022) spent the majority of the 2025 season on the injured list. Rodríguez began and finished his season with Pittsburgh, hitting .173 (9-for-52) with four doubles, two RBI and a .496 OPS in 18 games. He made one major league rehab assignment with Indianapolis from May 14 to May 28 (eight games).

Rodríguez was traded to Pittsburgh from New York (NL) on Jan. 19, 2021, as part of a three-team, seven-player exchange that sent LHP Joey Lucchesi to New York (NL) from San Diego, RHP Joe Musgrove to San Diego from Pittsburgh and RHP David Bednar, OF Hudson Head, RHP Drake Fellows and LHP Omar Cruz to Pittsburgh from San Diego. He made his major league debut with the Pirates on July 17, 2023, vs. Cleveland. Rodríguez was originally signed by New York (NL) as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2018, from Santiago, Dominican Republic.

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.







International League Stories from July 24, 2026

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