Buffalo Bisons Text Service Sweepstakes Ceremonial First Pitch

Published on July 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Bisons Text Service is the newest way to get exclusive offers on Bisons tickets, great merchandise and more... and now you can even win a one-in-a-lifetime experience at your next game at Sahlen Field.

Just sign up for our Text Service by Friday, July 31st and you will automatically be entered into a sweepstakes where one lucky fan will take home a Bisons Home Jersey as well as the ability to throw out the Ceremonial First Pitch at a game later this season!

Fans can opt-in to the service today by texting 'Bisons' to 833-605-8755.

Bisons Text Service is in partnership with VOZZI, a leader in text message services, to offer fans a new way to receive exclusive savings on Bisons Tickets, Merchandise & more, while also being able to receive the latest team promotional updates and information. This service allows the Bisons to better connect with fans in a faster and easier way, and will allow fans to receive timely exclusive offers from the team.

Messaging frequency varies. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP at any time to opt-out of this service. Any information shared through SMS/MMS will not be shared with 3rd parties or affiliates. Existing members of the text service are automatically entered into this sweepstakes and do not need to sign up again.

Fans with questions can email info@Bisons.com for assistance.







International League Stories from July 24, 2026

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