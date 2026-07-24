Red Sox Promote INF Franklin Arias to Worcester

Published on July 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release









Infielder Franklin Arias with the Portland Sea Dogs

(Worcester Red Sox) Infielder Franklin Arias with the Portland Sea Dogs(Worcester Red Sox)

WORCESTER, MA - The Boston Red Sox today transferred top prospect infielder Franklin Arias from Double-A Portland to Triple-A Worcester. Arias, who at 20-years-old was one of the youngest players in Double-A and now will be likewise in Triple-A, was 2nd in the Eastern League in batting with his .318 average and was in the top handful in the EL in a host of other offensive categories. He is currently ranked as Baseball America's #4 prospect in all of Minor League Baseball, after beginning the season ranked 49th, and is also #7 according to MLB Pipeline.

Arias will wear #16 with the WooSox. He is at Polar Park today, but not in the starting lineup tonight when the WooSox host the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (AAA-Miami) at 6:45 pm.

Franklin Arias was signed by the Red Sox on January 15, 2023 as a 17-year-old international free agent out of Venezuela. He was the Florida Complex League MVP in 2024 when he hit .355 and he had a solid 2025 season split between three Red Sox affiliates (Salem, Greenville, and Portland) batting .278 in 116 games with 8 HR & 66 RBI.

However, this season Arias has been nothing short of spectacular. He was the Eastern League Player of the Month for April (batting .375 with 8 HR & 20 RBI in 20 games) and has consistently been among the league leaders in virtually every offensive category.

In 75 games (56 at SS, 11 as DH, and 5 at 2B) he has hit .318 (2nd in the league) with 19 HR (tied for 3rd) and 52 RBI (tied for 7th). Arias is 1st in the EL in OPS (.994), 2nd in slugging pct. (.587), and 3rd in OBP (.994). He is also 4th in hits (90), tied for 5th in extra base hits (37), and 2nd in total bases (166).

Those numbers earned the 5'11", 170 lbs. righty hitter a spot on the American League squad for the 2026 MLB All-Star Future's Game last week in Philadelphia (Arias had an RBI in the game).

The WooSox will be hosting Jacksonville for games Friday at 6:45 pm, Saturday at 4:05 pm, and Sunday at 1:05 pm. Tickets for all remaining WooSox home games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.

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International League Stories from July 24, 2026

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