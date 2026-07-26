Stubbs Hits Three Run Homer for Bisons in Loss to Rochester

Published on July 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - C.J. Stubbs hit a three-run shot in the bottom of the fourth inning, which wasn't enough as the Buffalo Bisons fell just short of the Rochester Red Wings 5-4 on Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field.

Ismael Munguia had a multi-hit game for the Bisons. Munguia singled in the second and fourth innings. He also scored in the fourth thanks to Stubbs' home run.

Rochester struck first in the top of the second inning. Joey Wiemer doubled to left field, allowing Andrew Pinckney to score from second base. Cayden Wallace would then hit a sac-fly to right field to put the Red Wings up 2-0.

Sean Keys cut the lead in half for Buffalo in the bottom of the third. Keys singled to center field to drive in Rudy Nartin Jr.

Rochester would respond, though, in the fourth inning. Riley Adams grounded into a double play that brought Pinckney across home plate, increasing the lead to 3-1.

The Bisons took their first lead of the game in the bottom half of the inning. Stubbs blasted his three-run homer to center field.

Phillip Glasser helped the Red Wings tie the game in the fifth. Glasser hit an RBI single to right field to bring the score to 4-4. Pinckney would give Rochester the lead, as he grounded out to first base to drive in Glasser.

Buffalo and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs are scheduled for a 6:45 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday at Coca-Cola Park. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins broadcast coverage at 6:25 p.m.







International League Stories from July 26, 2026

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