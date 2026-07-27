Storm Chasers Take Series Finale over Bees 4-3
Published on July 26, 2026 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH - The Omaha Storm Chasers (15-13/48-53) jumped back into the win column Sunday night, beating the Salt Lake Bees (10-17/49-52) for the 5th time in the week's 6-game series, by a score of 4-3.
After the game opened with a pair of scoreless innings, the two teams traded runs in the 3rd inning, with Elih Marrero scoring on an error to give Omaha the lead and a sacrifice fly bringing the Bees even 1-1 in the bottom of the 3rd.
Salt Lake took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the 4th inning, on a solo homer off Omaha starter Henry Williams, but the Storm Chasers responded quickly in the 5th as Gavin Cross tied the game with a solo homer of his own, his fifth straight game with a home run to extend his career-best hitting streak to 18 games.
Omaha took the lead for good in the top of the 6th, as Marrero doubled in 2 for a 4-2 Storm Chasers advantage.
Williams exited with two on and one out in the bottom of the 6th inning and Jose Cuas allowed an inherited runner to cross, bringing the score to the 4-3 that held to be final.
Behind Williams and Cuas, the trio of Aaron Bummer, Matt Moore and Justin Topa combined for 3.0 scoreless innings to finish the game with Topa earning his 4th save in his last 5 appearances and his 3rd of the week.
The Storm Chasers will return home and open a 6-game series with the St. Paul Saints Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. CT at Werner Park.
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