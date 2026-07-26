Red Sox Sweep Jumbo Shrimp with 4-3 Finale

Published on July 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - Home runs from Rece Hinds and Andrew Pintar were not enough for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, as they were swept on Sunday with a 4-3 loss to the Worcester Red Sox at Polar Park.

The Jumbo Shrimp (50-50, 8-18) led 3-2 when Kristian Campbell doubled to lead off the bottom of the eighth for the WooSox (51-46, 15-11). Two batters later, Braiden Ward tied the score with an RBI single off Stephen Jones (0-4) before moving to second on the throw home. An error allowed Ward to score, putting Worcester ahead 4-3.

Tommy Kahnle then fired a scoreless ninth to seal Jacksonville's club record 12th-straight loss.

The Red Sox opened up the scoring in the third. Jason Delay led off with a walk before advancing to second on a wild pitch. After a pair of outs, he scored on Ward's RBI double.

Hinds tied the score with a long home run to left in the fourth.

Worcester regained the lead in the fifth. Allan Castro led off with a walk. He scored from first two batters later on Campbell's double.

Jacksonville grabbed their first advantage in the sixth. Kemp Alderman led off with a single. Following two outs, Pintar launched a two-run shot to vault the Jumbo Shrimp to a 3-2 edge.

After Monday's off day, Jacksonville returns to VyStar Ballpark for Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. first pitch to start a six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. ET on MLB.tv, Bally Live, ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from July 26, 2026

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