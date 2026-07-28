Caissie Set to Join Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment

Published on July 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins outfielder Owen Caissie is slated to join the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on a rehab assignment beginning with Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. contest against the Memphis Redbirds at VyStar Ballpark.

Caissie was placed on the 10-day injured list on July 9 with a right calf strain. The Marlins acquired Caissie along with infielders Cristian Hernandez and Edgardo De Leon from the Chicago Cubs on January 7 in exchange for right-hander Edward Cabrera.

Caissie made his MLB debut for Chicago on August 14, 2025, and played 12 games in his debut campaign, hitting .192/.222/.346/.568 with one home run and four RBI. In his first 80 games for Miami, the 24-year-old is slashing .239/.297/.459/.755 with 12 home runs. His 50 runs batted in are third among National League rookies. Prior to his Marlins debut, Caissie suited up for Canada in the 2026 World Baseball Classic and hit .412 with one homer and five RBIs in five games.

Caissie was originally selected by the San Diego Padres in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Notre Dame High School in his native Bulington, Ontario. He was sent to the Cubs on December 29, 2020, in a seven-player trade that brought catcher Victor Caratini and right-hander Yu Darvish to San Diego. Caissie last played in the International League with the Iowa Cubs in 2025, when he hit .286/.386/.551 with 55 RBIs in 99 games. His 22 homers ranked 10th in the circuit and .937 OPS checked in third.

Caissie becomes the ninth Marlin to join Jacksonville on rehab assignment this season, joining outfielder Kyle Stowers (April 10-19), infielder Maximo Acosta (April 15-April 20), outfielder Esteury Ruiz (April 15-April 24), first baseman Christopher Morel (April 21-27), outfielder Griffin Conine (June 16-21) and right-handers Eury Pérez (June 18-24), Janson Junk (June 28-July 9) and Josh Ekness (July 23-Present).







International League Stories from July 28, 2026

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