Wallner's Two Homer, Five RBI Day Leads Saints to 6-3 Win over Clippers

Published on July 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Over the course of a 10-game homestand the Saints played some of their best baseball of the season. They finished off the week and a half slate at home with their big bat in the middle of the lineup, Matt Wallner, leading the way with two homers and five RBI in a 6-3 win over the Columbus Clippers in front of 5,376 at CHS Field. It capped off an 8-2 homestand and the Saints are now a season-high 15 games over .500 at 58-43, second best record in the International League.

After not homering for nine straight games, the second longest streak of the season for him, Matt Wallner entered Sunday having homered twice in the three games. In the first he hit his first of two on the day. After Kaelen Culpepper was hit by a pitch, Wallner drilled a two-run shot to right, his first of the day and 18th of the season, giving the Saints a 2-0 lead.

Saints starter Aaron Rozek, facing the Clippers for the second time in four days, was just as masterful as the first. He never allowed runner into scoring position with less than two outs and got out of a second and third two out jam in the third. Rozek went 4.0 shutout innings allowing three hits and striking out four. He lowered his ERA to 2.92 across 64.2 innings pitched.

With two outs in the third Wallner came calling again with a solo shot to right, his second of the day and team leading 19th of the season, putting the Saints up 3-0.

Garrett Acton made his second Major League rehab appearance for the Saints in the fifth. With two outs Cooper Ingle hit a solo homer to left, his 14th of the season, cutting the Saints lead to 3-1. Acton went 2.0 innings allowing one run on one hit, while walking one, and striking out four. He threw 35 pitches, 19 for strikes. Thirty of his 35 pitches were fastballs and they averages 94.9 mph and topped out at 96.0 mph.

Three singles in the sixth gave the Saints a three-run lead. Aaron Sabato and Hendry Mendez had one out back-to-back singles to put runners at first and second. With two outs Ben Ross singled to left, driving in Sabato pushing the lead to 4-1.

A pair of walks hurt the Saints in the seventh as George Valera grabbed a free pass with one out and Ingle with two outs. Back-to-back RBI singles from Angel Genao and Kahlil Watson cut the Saints lead to one at 4-3.

Good teams find a way to answer and the Saints did exactly that in the bottom of the inning. With one out Walker Jenkins walked and took third on a double to left by Culpepper. Wallner continued his impressive day by dropping a two-run single into right-center improving the lead to 6-3. Wallner finished 3-4 with two home runs, five RBI, and two runs scored.

Eduardo Salazar tossed a hitless, scoreless eighth, just hitting a batter and striking out two while Eric Orze tossed a perfect ninth to pick up the save. He becomes the 14th Saints pitcher with a save this season. The Saints 3.03 ERA during the homestand was the second best in the International League in that span.

The Saints are off on Monday and return to action on Tuesday night at Werner Park against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals) at 7:05 p.m. The Saints send RHP Ricky Castro (2-1, 4.00) to the mound and the Storm Chasers are TBA. The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM presented by Northland Ford Dealers.







International League Stories from July 26, 2026

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