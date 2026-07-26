RailRiders Hold off Syracuse Sunday
Published on July 26, 2026 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders bested the Syracuse Mets 3-2 in the series finale. The RailRiders earned the 3-3 split with a Sunday victory.
For the third straight game, the Mets got runs in the first frame. Nick Morabito and Ronny Mauricio singled to reach and Christopher Morel followed with an RBI double.
In the fourth, the RailRiders tied it up and took the lead. George Lombard Jr. led off with a walk and J.C. Escarra doubled to put them both in scoring position. Marco Luciano knocked a run-scoring single and Escarra crossed the plate on a Mets error for a 2-1 advantage.
Abrahan Gutierrez gave the RailRiders some insurance in the eighth inning. Gutierrez hammered the first pitch he saw on to the bridge beyond the left field wall to make it 3-1. George Lombard Jr. notched a single in his final at-bat of the game to continue his hitting streak to 16 straight games.
Christopher Morel launched a homer in the top of the ninth inning but Yovanny Cruz struck out the final two batters to end the contest.
The RailRiders travel to Des Moines to face the Iowa Cubs for a six-game set. They return to PNC on August 4th for a series against Rochester. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 16-9, 53-46
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