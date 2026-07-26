Kevin Alcantara Breaks Franchise Record, I-Cubs Defeat Gwinnett in Finale

Published on July 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Lawrenceville, GA - Kevin Alcántara set a new franchise record with his on-base streak as the Iowa Cubs (13-14, 43-56) defeated the Gwinnett Stripers (14-12, 52-49) 7-3 on Sunday afternoon at Gwinnett Field.

Iowa jumped in front in the first inning on a two-run home run from Moises Ballesteros and scored another run on a sacrifice fly from Alcántara. Gwinnett scored one run in the bottom half of the first inning. The I-Cubs would add on two more runs in the fourth inning on an RBI single from Brett Bateman and an RBI double from Jonathon Long to extend their lead to 5-1.

Iowa would another run to their lead in the sixth inning on Long's second RBI double of the game. Owen Ayers would drive in a run on his third hit of the game in the seventh inning. Gwinnett would go on to score two runs of their own in the bottom of the seventh inning to close the scoring.

Alcántara would go on to draw a walk in the ninth inning, reaching base for his 36th consecutive game, breaking the Iowa Cubs franchise record previously held by Jonathon Long at 35 games last season.

Iowa Starter Grant Kipp earned his first Triple-A win after pitching five innings, allowing just one run.

The Iowa Cubs are off on Monday before beginning a six game series against the Scranton / Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:38 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from July 26, 2026

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