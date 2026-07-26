Stellar Andrew Painter Helps 'Pigs Earn Series Split in Indy

Published on July 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Indianapolis, Indiana - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (13-14, 48-54) snatched a series split thanks to a 9-8 victory over the Indianapolis Indians (17-10, 48-54) Sunday afternoon at Victory Field.

Scoreless thru the first three frames, the 'Pigs capitalized on four Indy errors to plate five runs in the fourth inning. Christian Cairo reached on an error to start the frame and then scored on a Keaton Anthony base hit thanks to a throwing error, while Anthony was able to take second on another throwing error on the play. After loading the bases later in the frame, Dylan Moore singled home a pair, with the ball getting by the leftfielder for another error, allowing another run to score and putting Moore at third, where he then scored on a Carter Kieboom groundout.

Liover Peguero doubled home two more in the sixth and then scored on a Kieboom sacrifice fly to make it 8-0.

Andrew Painter (W, 1-2) allowed his only run in the sixth on a Termarr Johnson homer, but bounced back to finish the inning and his day strong. Painter allowed just the one run on five hits without issuing a walk and striking out six over the six frames.

Cairo brought home one more in the ninth on a sacrifice fly, a run that would prove to be crucial.

Indy rallied in the last of the ninth, exploiting a one-out error. Enmanuel Valdez reached on an error with one out and then scored on a Jhostynxon Garcia doubled and Duce Gourson followed with a two-run homer. Dominic Fletcher doubled home Jack Brannigan who had just recorded a two-bagger to bring in another before a walk and Mitch Jebb three-run homer made it a one-run game. Nolan Hoffman (S, 5) came on to close things out, issuing a walk, but getting Valdez to groundout to end the game, stranding the tying run at second base.

Connor Wietgrefe (3-3) took the loss for Indy, allowing five runs (two earned) over five frames.

Following an off-day on Monday, the 'Pigs return home to Coca-Cola Park on Tuesday, July 27th to take on the Buffalo Bisons. First pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from July 26, 2026

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