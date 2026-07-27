Bats Wrap up Road Trip with 10-2 Loss

Published on July 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats ended their series with an 10-2 loss to the Toledo Mud Hens on Sunday afternoon at Fifth Third Field.

Ivan Johnson got the game started on a high note for the Bats, crushing the first pitch from Lael Lockhart 381 feet over the left field fence for the Bats' fourth leadoff home run of the season. The home run is Johnson's 10th of the season, becoming the fifth Bats player to reach double digit home runs.

Making his first Bats start of the season, Jared Lyons quickly worked into a bases-loaded, nobody out jam in the bottom of the frame. But a pop up and a double play ground out ended the inning to keep the Bats ahead.

In the second, Carlos Jorge lifted a fly ball to deep center that bounced off and rolled away from Toledo center fielder Javier Baez. As Baez went to retrieve the ball, Jorge was able to circle the bases and dove home with a head first slide for the Bats' third inside-the-park home run of the season. The home run was Jorge's second at the Triple-A level to make it 2-0 Bats.

However in the third, the Mud Hens got on the board on a Corey Julks RBI single. An inning later, Jorge committed an error in center field that allowed the Mud Hens to tie the game.

With two outs in the fifth, Tyler Gentry hit an RBI infield single to put the Mud Hens in front and bring an end to Lyons' start. Over 4.2 innings, the righty allowed three runs, two earned, on 10 hits with three walks and two strikeouts. However, he would wind up with the loss.

The Mud Hens got an insurance run in the sixth, doubling their lead to 4-2 and giving them a single run in four straight innings. Two innings later, Eduardo Valencia put the game away for the home team with a grand slam and Gentry later hit a two-run homer to put the Mud Hens into double digits.

The loss is the Bats' 10th in their last 11 games and drops them to four games under .500 for the first time all season at 48-52.

Next Games: Tuesday, July 28, 6:35 p.m. E.T. vs. Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Jose Franco (3-3, 3.72) vs. Indians pitcher TBA Promos: Tuesday 's game is Peanut Allergy Awareness Night, as no peanuts will be available anywhere in the ballpark so fans with a peanut allergy can enjoy a stress-free game.







International League Stories from July 26, 2026

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