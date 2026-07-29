Bats Blunder in Ninth, Lose 5-4 to Indians

Published on July 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats posted a heartbreaking series-opening loss against the Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday night, falling short 5-4 at Louisville Slugger Field. After controlling most of the back half of the contest, the Bats gave up costly runs in the top of the ninth and couldn't respond in the bottom frame.

After giving up two walks to open up the ninth inning, Hunter Parks (L, 2-2) forced a ground ball double play to alleviate some pressure, but quickly gave up an RBI single to make it 4-3 in favor of Louisville. Following another walk, Louisville manager Pat Kelly called on Trevor Kuncl, who issued the team's 11th walk of the night on his first batter. Enmanuel Valdez provided the gut punch, firing a two-run single into left field to give Indianapolis a 5-4 lead before Austin Hendrick threw out a runner at third on the hit to end the frame. Carlos Jorge and Hector Rodriguez both reached base with one out, but the Bats couldn't convert and were sent home with a loss.

Johnathan Lavallee made the one-off start as the Bats planned to empty the bullpen for the series opener. Lavallee issued two walks, but otherwise tossed two innings and held the Indians scoreless in 38 pitches. Connor Phillips backed him up with a scoreless third before surrendering the first run of the game on an RBI single in the fourth, yet kept the Indians at bay with two strikeouts to end the inning.

The Bats had an early scoring chance with runners on the corners in the third but came away empty. Luis Mey took the bump for Phillips in the fifth, and forced a double play and a ground out in a swift inning.

Louisville broke the scoring drought with a heavy fifth inning. Jorge got the scoring started with a high fly ball that the Indians' defense had trouble with, allowing a run to score and tie the game. Defensive blunders continued for Indianapolis, as a throwing error on a pickoff attempt brought P.J. Higgins home, as well as scored Jorge from first base to give the Bats the lead. Rodriguez capped off the scoring with his 25th home run of the year, a solo shot that put Louisville ahead 4-1. Michael Toglia also gathered his first hit of the game during the inning, extending his hitting streak to a Bats season-high 12 games.

The Indians responded by scoring a run on an RBI single off of Mey for just their second hit of the game. Mey escaped the inning allowing the lone run, making it 4-2 in favor of the Bats.

Zach Maxwell produced a clean inning in the top of the seventh, gathering his first strikeout in the process. The Bats put runners on the corners with one out in the bottom frame, but a double play eliminated the chance for insurance. Maxwell showed some resilience after putting a couple of runners on in the eighth, getting a strikeout to end the inning after ABS confirmed a called ball just caught the zone.

Next Game: Wednesday, July 29, 6:35 p.m. E.T. vs. Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Davis Daniel (5-8, 4.71) vs. Indians LHP Hunter Barco (3-6, 4.87)

Promos: Wednesday night's game features Senior Night, where fans aged 55 and over can purchase 1/2 priced tickets, courtesy of Humana.







International League Stories from July 28, 2026

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