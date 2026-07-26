Kjerstad Homers Twice in Loss
Published on July 26, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Norfolk Tides (8-17 | 36-64) fell to the Charlotte Knights (13-14 | 55-47), 7-4, on Sunday at Truist Field. That completes a nine-game road trip out of the All-Star Break for Norfolk, going 3-6.
Heston Kjerstad stayed hot for the Tides, knocking in all four runs scored today on two home runs. He's up to eight homers this season. In 17 games in July, Kjerstad is hitting .355 (22-for-62) with five home runs, 16 RBI, and a 1.027 OPS.
The Tides would manage just five hits in the loss. Creed Willems was the other Tide with two hits, going 2-for-4. Norfolk returns home on Tuesday to host the Worcester Red Sox. First pitch is at 6:35 pm.
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