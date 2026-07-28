Mountcastle, Bassitt Begin MLB Rehab Assignment with Norfolk

Published on July 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







In conjunction with the Baltimore Orioles, the Norfolk Tides today announced that Ryan Mountcastle and Chris Bassitt are scheduled to join the Tides on a Major League Rehab Assignment beginning on Tuesday, July 28 at Harbor Park. Bassitt is scheduled to pitch Tuesday's series opener vs. Worcester.

RYAN MOUNTCASTLE, 29, has not played in a game since April 11. Eight games into the season, he was batting .286 (4-for-14). In his next appearance with the Tides, it will be the fifth different season Mountcastle has played for Norfolk. He is the 17th hitter in franchise history to reach that mark. Mountcastle's first season with the Tides was in 2019 when he won International League MVP. In 127 games, he hit .312 with 25 home runs and 83 RBI.

CHRIS BASSITT, 37, has not played for the Orioles since June 3. In 12 games (10 starts) this season, he's 4-4 with a 5.27 ERA and 37 strikeouts to 22 walks. When Bassitt makes his first appearance with the Tides, he will be the ninth-oldest pitcher in franchise history.

Ticket Information

Individual game tickets are currently available online. Fans can purchase 2026 ticketing plans, including season tickets by reaching 757-622-2222. Fans should follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com for the most up-to-date information. Single game tickets start as low as $17. The Tides also offer special discounts to students through high school, active military with ID and senior citizens (60 & over). These special discounts are available in Reserved sections and can be purchased for $15 in advance. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge.







International League Stories from July 28, 2026

Mountcastle, Bassitt Begin MLB Rehab Assignment with Norfolk - Norfolk Tides

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