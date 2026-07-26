Stripers' Winning Streak Snapped in 7-3 Defeat to Iowa

Published on July 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - Falling behind 3-0 early, the Gwinnett Stripers (14-12, 52-48) dropped the finale of their inaugural series against the Iowa Cubs (13-14, 43-56) 7-3 on Sunday afternoon at Gwinnett Field. The Stripers saw a four-game winning streak snapped, though they won the series 4-2.

Decisive Plays: Iowa jumped out to an early lead thanks to a first-inning two-run homer by Moises Ballesteros (2) followed by a Kevin Alcantara sacrifice fly to make it 3-0. In the bottom of the first, the Stripers got a run on the board to make it 3-1. Two more I-Cubs runs came across in the fourth with RBI hits from Brett Bateman and Jonathan Long for a 5-1 lead. The lead eventually grew to 7-1 before Gwinnett got two back in the seventh on a Jair Camargo solo shot (5) and a Sean Murphy RBI double to make it 7-3.

Key Contributors: Murphy (2-for-4, double, RBI) and Camargo (2-for-4, homer, RBI) drove in two of the three Gwinnett runs. For Iowa, Bateman (3-for-4, double, RBI) and Owen Ayers (3-for-4, double, RBI) each drove in a run during three-hit efforts.

Noteworthy: The Stripers fell to 4-12 on Sundays with the loss. Atlanta Braves' infielder Ha-Seong Kim (0-for-3) and Murphy each continued rehab assignments. Patrick Clohisy notched his seventh Triple-A multi-hit performance in 11 games.

Next Game (Tuesday, July 28): Gwinnett Stripers at Durham Bulls, 6:45 p.m. ET at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:30 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from July 26, 2026

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