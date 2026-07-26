Indians' Late Barrage Falls Short for Series Split with IronPigs

Published on July 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians tallied seven runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but the rally fell just short as they lost to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 9-8, on Sunday afternoon at Victory Field. Termarr Johnson, Duce Gourson and Mitch Jebb each hit home runs for Indy.

Trailing, 9-1, the Indians (17-10, 48-54) reached on an error, logged five extra-base hits and had two walks to nearly close the gap in the final frame. Duce Gourson hit his second home run of the season and with two outs, Mitch Jebb launched a three-run home run to cut the deficit to one. With Ronny Simon on second base as the tying run, Enmanuel Valdez grounded out to end the contest.

The IronPigs (13-14, 48-54) scored eight unanswered runs to begin the game, with five of those coming in the fourth inning on four Indianapolis errors in the frame. They tallied three more scores in the sixth with a two-run double from former Indians player Liover Peguero and a sacrifice fly by Carter Kieboom. The IronPigs added a final run on another sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Connor Wietgrefe (L, 3-3) tossed 5.0 innings and allowed all five runs in the fourth frame, but only two were earned runs. IronPigs starter Andrew Painter (W, 1-2) tossed 6.0 innings of one-run ball. After Andrew Bechtold allowed seven runs (5er) in the bottom of the ninth, Nolan Hoffman (S, 5) relieved him for the game's final out.

Indianapolis has an off-day on Monday before beginning a six-game series at the Louisville Bats on Tuesday, July 28 at 6:35 PM ET. A starter has not yet been named for the Indians. RHP Jose Franco (3-3, 3.72) is scheduled to pitch for the Bats.







International League Stories from July 26, 2026

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